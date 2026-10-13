3 Dead, 10 Injured As Car Crashes Into Divider In Lucknow: Cops

Three people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed and 10 others injured after an SUV carrying 13 people crashed into a pedestrian divider on Lucknow's outer ring road on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 3.30 pm on a railway bridge over the Lucknow-Sultanpur railway line in the Sushant Golf City police station area, when the Bolero went out of control and hit the divider, according to a police statement.

The victim were identified as Santosh alias Santu, Ramdulari and a girl aged around three years. All the occupants of the vehicle were residents of Unnao district and were travelling to the Mahadev temple at Avsaneshwar in Barabanki for a ritual, police said.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Trauma-2 at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) and the Gosainganj community health centre. Those taken to the community health centre were later referred to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow for further treatment.

Police said 13 people, including four children, were travelling in the vehicle and 10 sustained injuries. The injured were reported to be in stable condition.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Mohammad Mushtaq and other senior officers inspected the accident site and hospitals and directed doctors to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

The families of the deceased and injured have been informed. Police said other legal proceedings were underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)