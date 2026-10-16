Chinese Fugitive Poses As Dead Twin Brother For 19 Years, Ex-Girlfriend Exposes Him

A Chinese fugitive who allegedly lived under his dead twin brother's identity for 19 years to escape arrest has been caught after his brother's former girlfriend helped police uncover the truth. The man had been on the run for 24 years in connection with a robbery case. The suspect, identified by his surname Chen, had been wanted since 2002 for his alleged involvement in a kidnapping and robbery in Yuhuan, a city in China's eastern Zhejiang province, according to the South China Morning Post.

The crime involved seven suspects who allegedly kidnapped a person and stole cash and valuables. Police arrested six of them shortly after the incident, but Chen managed to escape.

Despite repeated efforts, investigators could not trace him, and the case remained unsolved for years.

How The Man Faked His Death

In 2007, police received information from Anhui province that Chen had died in a road accident. His household registration had also been cancelled, leading authorities to believe that the wanted man was dead.

However, investigators later discovered that it was Chen's elder twin brother who had died in the accident.

Taking advantage of their similar appearance, Chen allegedly assumed his brother's identity and began living under a different name.

The deception allowed him to avoid arrest for nearly two decades while leading a seemingly normal life.

Old Photographs Raise Suspicion

The case took a fresh turn in April 2026 when police received information suggesting that a man had been using his dead twin brother's identity.

Investigating officer Long Yuwen reopened the old robbery case and examined the suspect's personal details, family background and official records.

According to the South China Morning Post, investigators discovered that just nine days after Chen was officially declared dead in 2007, his supposed elder brother had applied for a name change.

Police compared old identification photographs and noticed differences in facial features and expressions.

Although the brothers looked almost identical, the photographs raised doubts about the identity of the person who had survived the accident.

Investigators also questioned Chen's family members and villagers, but they continued to claim that the younger brother had died.

Dead Brother's Ex-Girlfriend Reveals Truth

With little cooperation from the family, investigators traced the elder twin brother's former girlfriend, identified by her surname Deng.

Deng had reportedly been in a relationship with Chen's elder brother, and the couple had been discussing marriage before the fatal road accident.

After speaking to investigators, she confirmed that the man who died in the accident was the elder twin brother, not the fugitive.

Police also examined records of the 2007 accident and found evidence supporting the identity switch.

Investigators found that Chen had allegedly used his own driving licence during the death registration process to make it appear that he was the one who had died.

Arrested After 24 Years

Following the investigation, police tracked Chen to Zhuhai in China's Guangdong province and arrested him on June 4, 2026.

By then, he had reportedly settled down and started a family while living under his dead brother's identity.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, investigators also collected biological samples after his arrest and matched them with evidence from the original 2002 case.

The case has since been referred to prosecutors for further legal action. Chen could face a prison sentence of three to 10 years under Chinese law if convicted.