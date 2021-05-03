Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Lottery Result Soon. Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Lottery Result For KR 496 @ Keralalotteries.com

Lotery Sambad results: Kerala State Lotteries will release the KR 496 Karunya lottery results today evening. This lottery draw was scheduled to be held on April 24, but, the Kerala Government lottery directorate had postponed it after weekend lockdowns were announced in the state. The Kerala lottery result for Karunya lottery will be released online after 4.30 pm today. The Kerala lottery result list and Karunya lottery result chart will be available on the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

Karunya lottery, the profit of which are being used for the social and humanitarian initiatives of the state government, carries a first prize of Rs 80 lakh and a second prize of Rs 5 lakh this week. A third prize worth Rs 12 lakh will be awarded to 12 winners.

The Karunya lottery tickets were sold for Rs 40 by various registered agencies of Kerala State Lotteries. The tickets will be available for sale till today afternoon. After that, the agencies will sell WIN WIN lottery tickets of which the draw has been scheduled for Monday.

The Karunya lottery results will be released for various series of tickets including KN, KO, KP, KR, KS, KT, KU, KV, KW, KX, KY, and KZ.

Kerala lottery result chart: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Kerala lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, click on the Karunya lottery result link

Step 4: Check your Karunya lottery result from next page open

