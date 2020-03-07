Rs 1 Crore Karunya Lottery Result Of Kerala Lotteries Today. Details Here

Kerala lottery today live: Kerala lottery result for the Karunya lottery will be at keralalotteries.com

Karunya result: Kerala Lotteries of Kerala Government will conduct the Karunya lottery draw today. The Kerala lottery result for the Karunya lottery, a weekly scheme, will be released on the official portal at keralalotteries.com after the draw. The Karunya lottery results are expected to be announced after 4.30 pm today. The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Karunya lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 10,000,000 or Rs 1 crore and last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number KW 750949, which was sold at Thrissur district. A second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh was drawn to ticket number KM 704582, which was sold at Palakkad district.

Kerala lottery result for Nirmal was released yesterday.

Karunya lottery results: Direct link

Check the Karunya lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Karunya lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Karunya lottery results: Important points to know

What should I do after buying a ticket?

One particular ticket's ownership is decided by the name, address and signature in its backside. So, don't forget to write in your name, address and put your signature, once you buy the ticket.

Can I participate in the draw?

Among many other reasons, Kerala State Lottery is famous for its draw procedure. A clear and transparent procedure, it has always attracted people's participation. Draws are conducted at various parts of the state. Anyone is welcome at the draw venue. Information on the venue can be had from Agents or through media.

Did I win any Prize?

The results will be published in all leading dailies, the very next day after the draw. Results can be had from agents also. The same will be available over the net at www.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalotteries.in.

Daily lotteries of Kerala government

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like WIN WIN, Karunya, Pournami, Karunya Plus, Akshaya and Sthree Sakthi.

When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

