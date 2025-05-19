Velvet Kaftans To Vibrant Sarees, How Zeenat Aman Pulled Off Timeless Elegance In <i>The Royals</i>

The ultimate fashionista, veteran actress Zeenat Aman just dropped her looks from the Netflix popular series The Royals and she just redefined elegance and sophistication at 72. Her wardrobe in the series is a masterclass in merging old-word charm with contemporary couture, proving that the actor still got solid game when it comes to fashion.

The actor, who first burst into the scene in the 1970s, plays Maji Sa in The Royals. She made heads turn back in the 70s with her bold and fearless fashion choices, and she continues to do the same decades look with her latest release.

A Breakdown Of Zeenat Aman's Looks In The Royals

First look: Bringing regal touch to the look is none other than label Poshaks & Sarees by Meera. Handcrafted to perfection, this outfit features aari tari, zardosi, gota patti wrapped in luxurious fabrics and vibrant colours. Bringing the look together is the heirloom jewellery pieces from Amrapali Jewels. And the stylish walking stick is by VALLIYAN jewellery.

Zeenat Aman outfit in The Royals. Photo: Instagram/thezeenataman

Second look: Zeenat Aman in a rust velvet Kaftan by Seeaash serves royalty. The jewellery, featuring pearl and emerald strands, an uncut necklace, earrings, rings, and bangles, brought some character to the outfit.

Zeenat Aman looks regal in a Kaftaan. Photo: Instagram/thezeenataman

Third look: If you were amazed by Zeenat Aman's entry in the show, you're not alone! The burst of colours in this look makes her stand out, and we love every bit of it. The beautiful saree by House of Masaba makes the legendary actress look ethereal, and the custom-made jacket over it makes the ensemble stand out. The jewellery from the House of Masaba gives the outfit a regal touch, and the glasses take it up a notch.

Zeenat Aman in a Masaba outfit. Photo: Instagram/thezeenataman

Fourth look: Yet another beautiful saree look, this one is a custom made outfit and we love the intricate detailing on the jacket. The jewels, sunglasses and even the walking stick complement the look perfectly.

Zeenat Aman in a black saree. Photo: Instagram/thezeenataman

Fifth look: Stylist Aastha Sharma chose Seeshah for another iconic look for the yesteryear diva. The rust velvet kaftan set along with exotic jewels and glasses is pure elegance. This is as regal as it gets!

Zeenat Aman looks ethereal in green. Photo: Instagram/thezeenataman

Sixth look: Keeping it simple yet stylish in a pink Kaftaan by RajiRamniq, Zeenat looks beautiful. The contrasting green jewels look amazing with the Kaftaan and the signature glasses elevate the outfit.

Zeenat Aman exudes elegance in pink. Photo: Instagram/aasthasharma

Seventh look: Bringing sassy back with yet another black outfit, Zeenat exudes regal elegance in this custom creation by Alpana Neeraj. The outfit is perfectly complemented by stylish jewels from the House of Rambhajos.

Zeenat Aman in a beautiful black outfit. Photo: Instagram/aasthasharma

Eighth look: Dripping in sartorial elegance, the 73-year-old looks like a dream in a Falguni Shane Peacock creation. The feather detail on the shoulders elevates the look, and the jewels are a perfect addition to the overall look. Let's not forget the iconic glasses!

Zeenat Aman in Falguni Shane Peacock. Photo: Instagram/thezeenataman

Ninth look: We can't get enough of Zeenat Aman in a Kaftaan, and neither can her stylist Aastha Sharma. She styled the icon in another Kaftaan, but this time by designer Sureena Chowdhri. While there is too much going on with the jewellery in this one, we are not complaining. And who can ignore the custom walking stick and signature sunglasses?

Zeenat Aman in a stylish Kaftaan. Photo: Instagram/thezeenataman

Last look: Redefining fashion, Zeenat Aman looks elegant in an archival red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The beautiful Zardosi hand-embroidered lehenga makes the look iconic. The jewels by The Gem Palace and the Jimmy Choo glasses seal the deal for us.

Zeenat Aman in a lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Photo: Instagram/thezeenataman

The icon never fails to impress with her sartorial choices, and the style was on point with these looks too!