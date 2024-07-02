Zayn Malik Serving Desi Finery In A Manish Malhotra Sherwani Is A Whole Vibe

Zayn Malik Ate And Left No Crumbs With His Desi Looks On A Latest Magazine Cover

Zayn Malik has always been bookmarked as a heart throb. This time, the singer has knocked it out of the park with his latest appearance as the digital cover star for the July edition ofHarper's Bazaar India. The 31-year-old British singer and songwriter has been dressed by none other than Manish Malhotra for the magazine feature. Zayn Malik, who seems to be in his desi era, is dressed in sherwanis featuring velvet, hand embroidery, Indian-inspired cisele velvet and much more for the magazine feature.

For the first look, Zayn was seen sporting a shimmery black bandhgala and self-striped shirt by Indian designer Manish Malhotra, which were teamed with a pair of matching black trousers, socks and patent leather tie-up shoes by Christian Louboutin. The bandhgala sported by Zayn was short with length until his waist. The look was styled by Jason Rembert, who accesorised it with triangular cut black onyx and emerald-laden rings on one hand and silver geometric intricate hand-cutwork rings on the other.

For the next look, Zayn sported a bottle green coloured velvet bandhgala style sherwani with cisele embossments inspired by Mughal floral designs, set inside hexagons. This couture piece was also by Manish Malhotra. It featured a full-length, a standing Chinese collar and was teamed impeccably with a bottle green silk shirt and a matching hued pair of ankle-length velvet trousers in velvet. It was accessorised with a pair of black slip-on, patent leather Christian Louboutin shoes with their signature red soles and a Breitling analog watch with a silver dial and leather strap worn around his wrist.

For the final look, thepopstar was seen wearing another sherwani by Manish Malhotra. The sherwani featured a velvet navy base, structured tailoring with statement shoulders, full sleeves, a knee-length, a Chinese collar, and button-down closure on the front. The navy velvet of the sherwani was hand-laden with a floral-inspired, lace embroidery design in white that gave the desi look the contrast it needed. It was teamed with a matching navy Chinese collared silk shirt, similar-hued trousers and a pair of Christian Louboutin black shoes. Zayn Malik was seen wearing band-style silver toned rings on his finger on both hands, courtesy of Bernand James.

On the hair and makeup front, Kenneth Cairns from Philadelphia Barber Company styled Zayn Malik's brunette hair for all the looks in his signature short crew with short spikes on the crown. His beard and moustache were trimmed to be kept minimal. Zayn sported a clean and fresh with moisturised look, bushy brows, full lips and bronzer laden skin by makeup artist Lynda Esparza.

Isn't desi Zayn Malik the stuff of dreams for all the girls from the Eastern part of the world? We say, hell yes.

