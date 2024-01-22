After Many Years, Zayn Malik Returned To Paris Fashion Week In Edgy Suits And A Hair Makeover In Between Shows

Zayn's Appearances At PFW Were Stylish In Suits And A Chic Hair Makeover

The Paris Fashion Week was indeed a star-studded affair and a total visual treat for the fashionistas. Not just the latest collections of the designers, but the looks of the attendees made the fashion enthusiasts go gaga. One of the global icons who attended the fashion week was the heartthrob Zayn Malik. Zayn appeared at the Paris Fashion Week not once but multiple times this year. The globally loved singer made stylish appearances at more than one fashion show and set the internet ablaze with his uber-chic looks. His latest look for Maison Valentino's show was in a black suit with text printed at the front. The black full-sleeved blazer had text in white as he teamed it with a pair of tailored black trousers. His neatly cut hair was a smart addition to the look.

Zayn Malik was seen a few hours before the Valentino show in an unmissable avatar. Just before he had his locks cut crisply, he had them highlighted in tones of brown. The celebrity looked dapper in his look. He wore a full-sleeved checkered tweed coat in shades of beige and brown and opted for a full-sleeved light blue coloured shirt below the blazer and aced print-on-print look to perfection.

Zayn Malik attended the Kenzo fashion show in a navy blue tweed coat and trousers. The dark-toned blazer had graphic prints in lighter shades of blue. He wore a crisp white collared shirt beneath the coat and opted for a pair of white sneakers as the only accessory to go with the look.

Which one is your favourite look of Zayn Malik from the Paris Fashion Week?

