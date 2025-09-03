Starbucks Has Two New Drinks Now, They Are More Protein Than Coffee

Starbucks is brewing up something new to celebrate the growing demand for protein-rich beverages. The Seattle-based coffee chain is introducing protein lattes and cold foam to its menus in America and Canada from September 29, which marks National Coffee Day for the US. This move is part of the company's strategy to drive innovation and modernise its menu.

Starbucks is introducing two new protein-packed offerings: Protein Cold Foam and Protein Lattes. The Protein Cold Foam is a creamy topping that adds about 19 to 26 gram of protein to any cold coffee, tea, or refresher drink. This foam will be available in various flavours, including banana, vanilla, sugar-free vanilla, chocolate, matcha, salted caramel, brown sugar, and plain, along with seasonal options like pumpkin and pecan, the company said in a statement.

On the other hand, the Protein Lattes, prepared with "protein-boosted milk", contain 27 to 36 gram of protein per grande drink. These lattes will have a smooth texture and rich flavour. Buyers can also customise their drinks with 2% protein-boosted milk, which adds 12 to 16 gram of protein per grande, in beverages such as lattes, iced shaken espresso and coconut milk refreshers.

“As we continue to get back to Starbucks, we're focused on modernising our menu with innovative, relevant, and hype-worthy products that will resonate with our customers," said Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks' global chief brand officer.

She added, "Our new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver."

Since its nationwide launch in 2018, Starbucks cold foam has become a fan favourite, with one in every seven drinks now featuring the topping. The rise of its cold foam has paralleled the popularity of iced coffee and cold drinks, which have now surpassed that of hot beverages at Starbucks, regardless of the season.

The announcement follows a record-breaking sales week for Starbucks' US locations, driven by the return of fall favourites such as the Pumpkin Spice Latte. This sales milestone is a positive sign for the company's turnaround efforts under CEO Brian Niccol, who aims to revitalise the brand by enhancing customer experience and introducing new menu items.

