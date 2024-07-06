You'll See Kiara Advani's Black Pantsuit Differently Because Of This Unique Feature

You'll See Kiara's Pantsuit Differently Because Of This Unique Feature

Kiara Advani's chic girl wardrobe is a mix of everything but is mostly dominated by a rich colour palette. Recently, the actress added another stunning look to her style trajectory as she upped the power dressing game. In the classic black and white look, Kiara accentuated her style game like never before in a black pantsuit, She paired the flared pants with a matching blazer. Well, it was not your regular blazer as it was teamed up with a white lace lingerie-inspired corset over it. The striking corset simply added an extra edge to the overall look. With soft curled tresses and a nude dewy glam topped with glossy lips, Kiara was all set to take over her hearts. Let Kiara Advani be your inspiration to make boss babe style look so much better.

Also Read: Kiara Advani's Chakrasana Will Have You Bending Over Backwards On International Yoga Day 2024

Kiara Advani's penchant for clean, classic silhouettes is not a new flair of hers. The actress loves to serve a monochrome moment. Previously, Kiara gave Hollywood charm her own spin in a beautiful black and pink corseted gown as she made her Cannes 2024 debut. She went for a dramatic black and pink gown that came with a mermaid like fit. Her lacy sheer gloves were the real deal. Sleek high bun and rosy glam were just perfect to complete her red carpet look.

Also Read: For 10 Years In The Industry, Kiara Advani In A White Jumpsuit Gave Peak Soft Girl Aesthetic Summer

Kiara Advani's style sensibilities are only meant to impress