'You Have To Learn To Make The Choices That Are Best For You,' Says Selena Gomez On Mental Health

Selena Gomez talks about mental health

World Mental Health Day occurs on 10th October every year and is celebrated to raise awareness about mental health issues around the world and to promote conversation around the topic which has been considered as a stigma for a very long time. We have many global icons like Deepika Padukone, Ryan Reynolds, Megan Markle, and Beyonce, who have talked about the topic in extensive interviews. This year, in an interview with Wondermind, Selena Gomez talked about mental health, giving tips and advice to everyone struggling with mental health issues.

The popular Hollywood personality, singer, and the new entrepreneur, has been on a busy schedule with back-to-back projects. On asking about mental health tips while maintaining a hectic schedule, she said, "I am a true believer in DBT therapy [dialectical behavior therapy]." She however also confesses that she is still a work in progress and one has to learn to make choices that are best for them. The actress opened up about mental health issues and people began to share their experiences and stories with her.

The singer also believes that within the first 10 minutes of her day, she can determine if it would be a mental health day for her, and like everyone, she too has bad days and accepts them. She finds comfort in the innocence of her 10-year-old sister.

Her advice to anyone who is struggling with mental health issues would be, "I don't love giving advice because I don't have all of the answers. I'd say, though, find a friend or a family member you feel comfortable talking with and open up about what you are feeling. It's very freeing to open up to someone. There is so much strength in being vulnerable."

In conclusion, Selena Gomez advised all her readers, "Please know you are enough, and you are not alone." Mental health is a sensitive subject of discussion and getting help for the near and dear ones is mandatory from the early signs. Making them feel like they are not alone, as suggested by Selena becomes important.

