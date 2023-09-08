Yasmin Karachiwala's 10-Minute Workouts Are The Ultimate Guide To Working Out On A Time Crunch

For celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, working out is all about having fun. Her HIIT workouts and fitness challenges on Instagram are proof enough. One of the renowned trainers for Bollywood celebrities, Yasmin's clientele is quite elaborate and so is her profile. The fitness coach has also authored multiple books including The Perfect 10. Working out a bit is better than no workout and this is the philosophy Yasmin goes by. We delved deeper into the aspects of fitness as NDTV spoke to the celebrity coach about her special 10-minute workout.

Yasmin believes in the aspect of indulging in a workout session on a daily basis. She talks about how, post-pandemic, people have been finding it difficult to stick to their routines and this is how Yasmin came up with the 10-minute workout idea. The celebrity trainer in her book has come with stacks of 10-minute workouts that can be done at any convenient time. Her book has details about 25 10-minute stacks that one can do at any time of the day and anywhere. She says that these 25 stacks are divided into categories: 5 workouts for the upper body, 5 for the lower body, 5 for abdominal, 5 for cardio and 5 full-body workouts.

Her book elaborates on the details of these stacks. She also says that one can do a single stack a day instead of missing out on their fitness regimen. She truly believes that working out for ten minutes a day is much better than not working out at all.

Well, these special 10-minute workouts are an ideal guide for busy people.