Yami Gautam In A Bump-Baring Satin Slip Dress With A Blazer Is A Stylish Mom-To-Be Ready For Business

Guess it is safe to expect chic minimal maternity style from Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam is expecting her first child with her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, and fans can't keep calm. The couple announced the big news during the trailer launch event of Yami's upcoming film Article 370. On her big day, we spotted Yami exuding some comfort-forward style. The actress slipped into a pristine white satin maxi dress. With full sleeves and a V-neckline, the outfit featured a flowy hem. The formal-style cuff highlighted metal button detailing. Yami created the chicest neutral colour palette by styling her white dress with a beige-hued coat. The knee-length blazer came with an oversized silhouette and featured peak collar detailing. The golden buttons on the centre and sleeves added a gleam to the outfit. She completed her look with transparent block heels and left her silky side parted tresses open. The loose curl ends added a bit of volume to her style. A pearl dangler and a few rings sealed Yami's look. But it was her effortless glam with nude glossy lips and coral blush that left us hooked to her pictures.

Guess it is safe to expect chic minimal maternity style from Yami Gautam

Also Read: On Her Work Ethic As An Actress, Yami Gautam Says "Some People Only Want Their Talent To Speak"

Yami Gautam's formal game has always been the strongest. But when she rests her faith in neutrals and pastels, she becomes the chicest of them all. Earlier, she slipped into a three-piece set by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Yami's outfit screams sophistication from miles away. It featured a white crop top with a plunging cowl-style neckline. The actress styled it with a pair of flare pants and a sleeveless trench coat. It highlighted the peak-style collar and she carried it in a button-down style. A few rings created a minimal appeal to her overall look. Beachy waves made their way to her tresses, which she left open.

Before this, Yami Gautam rocked an olive green latex pantsuit. The actress ditched a shirt underneath, creating a perfect oomph appeal. The long oversized blazer was styled in a button-up look, forming a plunging V neckline for the actress. She left her middle-parted tresses open and styled it in wavy ends. Minimal nude glam was a stunning addition to her look.

Also Read: It Looked Like Spring In Monsoon When Yami Gautam Wore This Dreamy Lilac Saree

Hey Yami Gautam, we can't wait to get a glance at more of your maternity styles.

Also Read: Yami Gautam's Striped Crochet Coords Were Made For Breezy Days On The Beach