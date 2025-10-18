Woman Who Lost Over 70 kg Shares The Real Reason Behind Weight Loss, Says It's All In Your Mind

While eating healthily and exercising can help you shed extra kilos, how will you lose weight if your mind isn't in the right place? If you don't feel motivated or determined, how will you achieve your weight loss goals?

A woman named Kate Daniel, who recently lost over 70 kg, shared what she believes is the key to successful weight loss - your mindset.

What's The Key To Healthy Weight Loss?

Most people think that the secret to losing weight lies in food - and Kate was no different. She believed that eating high-protein meals or eating less would help her lose weight. While these factors certainly contributed, the real reason she managed to keep the weight off was her mindset.

Kate, who underwent bariatric surgery as part of her weight loss journey, wrote in the caption, "Because you can eat perfectly and still spiral. You can track every macro and still feel like a failure. You can hit your goal weight and still not trust yourself. The real work wasn't in the kitchen... it was in my head."

3 Mindset Shifts You May Need

1. Learn from your mistakes

The first thing she suggests is not to treat your mistakes as failures, but as data. "I asked 'What led me here?' instead of beating myself up and falling into a week long shame spiral. That reflection was worth more than the perfect day on paper - That reflection was worth more than a perfect day because it gave me data for next time. And there will always be next time."

2. Track your micro wins

Weight loss is a gradual process, and you can't expect major results overnight. "I stopped waiting for the scale to move and noticed the small shifts - less food noise, easier movement, finishing my water bottle. Those tiny wins built unstoppable momentum and proof that the small micro habits are what led to big results," she wrote.

3. Train your mind the right way

You are what you think. She writes, "I rewrote my identity. I stopped saying 'I'm trying to lose weight' and started saying 'I'm someone who maintains her results'. My brain followed the story I told it and moved accordingly - with ease not pressure, with evidence not old beliefs."

Kate emphasises that people often focus more on the food they eat and less on the mindset required to maintain long-term success.

"Everyone talks about the weight you lose... but not the mindset you have to rebuild," she shared.

So, if you're trying to lose weight, make sure to learn from your mistakes and cultivate a positive mindset - because that's what truly helps you sustain your results.