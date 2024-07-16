With Mouni Roy Enjoying Moulin Rouge In London, 5 More Amazing Musical Shows To Add To Your Bucket List

With Mouni Roy Enjoying Moulin Rouge In London, 5 More Shows To Watch

Mouni Roy harbours a deep passion for travelling. She is spending blissful days and magical nights in London. Her holiday diaries are all about dressing up like a boss lady, soaking in the soft July sun, relishing spaghetti, visiting historical landmarks, and embarking on a shopping spree. But, hold on, there's more. Mouni also attended the Moulin Rouge Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre. As per the official website, “Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and — above all — love, Moulin Rouge is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.” To witness the dramatic Moulin Rouge should be on everyone's bucket list.

Like Mouni Roy, you can also enjoy a musical extravaganza in London with these 5 shows:

1. The Phantom of the Opera

Created by Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Phantom of the Opera is based on Gaston Leroux's novel. For over 30 years, Her Majesty's Theatre has played the story of gifted soprano Christine and the obsessive Phantom who will do anything to woo her. The opening rock-infused notes of the title song will leave you stunned.

2. Les Miserables

Based on Victor Hugo's novel, Les Miserables is one of the longest-running musicals. With dramatic clarity, the play brings the tragedy, friendship, and sacrifice of revolution to the Sondheim Theatre stage.

3. Hamilton

Hip-hop, R&B, and blues-inspired music are infused in Lin-Manuel Miranda's spectacular musical, which has captured the attention of the audience. It tells the story of US Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. On Broadway, Hamilton received a record-breaking sixteen Tony Award nominations.

4. Hadestown

Drawing inspiration from the mythical tales of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone, singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell created this Olivier and Tony Award-winning folk opera. Hadestown transports viewers on a thrilling voyage to the underworld, where people offer their souls in the hopes of gaining freedom.

5. Standing at the Sky's Edge

Standing at the Sky's Edge is a multigenerational tale of love, optimism, and rebirth from the mid-20th century to the present, set in the apartments and stairwells of Sheffield's famous Park Hill Estate.

