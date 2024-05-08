First In A White Angelic Corset Dress Then In A Lace One, Kendall Jenner's Met Gala After Party Uniform Was Twice As Nice

Kendal Jenner's white dresses were made to illuminate beyond red carpet events

Met Gala 2024 is officially over once the after party has ended too. And it sure wouldn't have started without Kendall Jenner in attendance. A Met Gala regular and also a Met Gala after party regular, Kendall Jenner decided it was a good idea to make it worth everyone's while in not one but two dainty white dresses. She was right in doing so. Her first outfit was a white skater midi dress with angel wings corset from Givenchy's archives and designed by Alexander McQueen in an attempt to form a pattern maybe from her Met Gala look, which was also from Givenchy's archival collection designed by the famous couturier. The corset is made using white leather with individual feathers for dimension and texture to the flowy, asymmetrical white satin skirt on the bottom. The jewels were close to none but her supermodel attitude and strut made up for it.

But Kendall Jenner needed something more. Something flashy, maybe even something memorable. A short white lace dress may not be the first thing that comes to your mind for something memorable for a party and that is why Kendall Jenner challenged that thought and went ahead with one. The delicate lace takes a bold turn with a plunging neckline and a short hem for her supermodel legs to take centre stage. The dress is perfectly created in Vivienne Westwood's signature style that plays with silhouettes, techniques and fabric textures.

The theme for the Met Gala 2024 was "Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion." All we know is that Kendall Jenner, in wearing a never-worn-before archival piece from Givenchy's 1999 collection designed by Alexander McQueen, reawakened her choice of the Met Gala outfit. The black and brass beads and sequins filled form-fitting dress came to like when Kendall Jenner wore it, which also had a sheer torso panel, a plunging neckline and statement shoulders with long tassels.

Kendall Jenner can make a simple white dress look like a million bucks. And here there were two of them.

