With Dewy Skin And Glossy Lips, Rashmika Mandanna Sets Everyday Makeup Goals In Her Selfie

Rashmika Mandanna has made the internet a better place by sharing the most relatable post ever for every girl on Instagram. Her post was accompanied by an absolutely real caption that said, "Hi my loves so basically I am super shy posting my selfies ok.. I have like a million of them in my gallery but somehow can never get myself to post..but I know it's been awhile.. and but this one's for you..I hope I get a lil more comfortable posting more selfies". The actress, who last starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, dropped two adorable pictures on her social media account. She posed for both, selfies and mirror selfies. Yes, both of them are different (if you know, you know).Rashmika was seen wearing a nude-beige colour tank top, gold toned earrings, a pair of red earbuds and carrying her Nothing smartphone in her right hand to click the pictures. But what stood out for us was her girl-next-door everyday makeup.

Rashmika Mandanna set a whole new level beauty goals amongst internet goers with her effortless glam picks in her recent outing on Instagram. The pictures blew us away with the actress' makeup and hair of the day. She sported straight hair which was left loose over her shoulders naturally. She topped this with a basic look including a feathery pair of brows, a wash of pastel matte eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara to give her fluttery eyelashes, a hint of blush on her cheeks and a signature nude-pink lip gloss that tied the look together in the most perfect manner one can imagine. But what made the look shine through all the more was her caption that expressed her having a bucket load of selfies stashed in her phone's gallery but her thinking a million times before sharing them on social media just like any other girl.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna's selfie skills are on fire and so is her everyday makeup game.

