With A <i>Baasikam, Vaddanam</i> And More, Sobhita Dhulipala Was A Traditional Telugu Bride In Her Real Gold Jewellery

Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding to Naga Chaitanya was a beautiful celebration of Tamil-Brahmin culture. Their D-Day looks were the most talked-about part of the event. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Sobhita's bridal jewellery truly stole the show. Keeping true to her Telugu roots, the bride was adorned in real gold from head to toe. In fact, it has drawn comparisons with the jewellery worn by Aishwarya Rai and Trisha Krishnan in the film, Ponniyin Selvan: I. She wore multiple statement pieces, including a mangharam haar, a huge matar mala with intricate criss-cross patterns, a broad kundan choker with ruby and diamond detailing and a large locket with glass and emerald work. She also honoured her traditions with a basikam, which is the forehead thread, a classic matha patti and a bullaki/septum nose ring. Her wedding look was further accentuated with an elaborate temple-designed vaddanam, which is a waist belt, broad anklets, bajubandhs, intricately designed bangles and meenakari jhumkas. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, adorned with South Indian bridal ornaments.

Sobhita Dhulipala's makeup featured bronze tones with gold smokey eyes, bronzer on her cheeks and matte lips. Her alta-adorned hands looked lovely with this appearance. The actress wore a stunning kanjeevaram saree in metallic golden hues with broad borders. Designed by Neeta Lulla, the saree added a touch of grandeur to her look and perfectly complemented the jewellery and makeup.

For another look at her wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala maintained the same elegant style as her first look. She wore surya and chandra motifs in her hair, symbolizing cosmic blessings and balance in the newlywed couple's life — an important symbol for a South Indian bride. The star also wore a gold vankii, which is an arm belt. Sobhita paired her jewellery with a quintessential white and red saree, a classic choice, indeed. Her makeup was kept simple and classic, with a nude palette and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Earlier, for her Raata Sthaapana and Mangalasnaanam ceremony, Sobhita Dhulipala flaunted ancestral jewellery, paying homage to her heirloom accessories. She wore her mother and grandmother's traditional jewellery for the pre-wedding event. A septum nose ring and a nose pin, along with two necklaces of significant meaning, payals, jhumkis and bajubandhs were also a part of this look.

The actress also chose a yellow saree with a sleek golden border, paired with a strapless tube blouse and an orange dupatta. Sobhita rounded off her look with a small bindi, a messy hairdo and soft makeup.

