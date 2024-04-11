Sonakshi Sinha In A Gold Embroidered Red Payal Singhal Ethnic Suit Resonates Royalty For Eid-ul-Fitr 2024

Sonakshi Sinha's Red Ethnic Suit Resonates Royalty For Eid-ul-Fitr 2024

The occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 has brought cheer and festivity in abundance. As is the case with most festivals being celebrated in Bollywood, that was through popular fashion choices. Celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Hania Aamir and more wished their followers Eid Mubarak 2024 with their most fashionable traditional Eid looks and Sonakshi Sinha was amongst them. The actress, who is currently awaiting the release of her much-anticipated movie Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also shared her Eid 2024 wishes on Instagram in style.

Sonakshi was snapped wearing a stunning red ethnic suit by Payal Singhal which featured heavy gold embroidery work. It comprised of a long sleeve blouse with a V-neckline and matching skirt worn high on her waist. Both featured gold detailing through threadwork and mirrorwork sewn across the length in floral patterns. Draped over her shoulders was a dupatta in the style of a cape, having scalloped borders and gold embroidery to match the rest of the suit.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@aslisona

Not to be outdone, Sonakshi's beauty look was just as scintillating. Showcasing her signature picks, the actress displayed a strong stroke of jet black winged eyeliner framed by dark brows. Her luminous complexion was set with a dusting of bronzer over the cheeks and a nude toned lip. Sonakshi's hair was worn silky straight and parted down the centre with a red manicure matching her look.

Festive style has never looked better than it does on Sonakshi Sinha on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024.

