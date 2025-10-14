Why Udaipur's New Luxury Address Is A Perfect Long Weekend Trip This Diwali

Once the capital of Mewar's Royal kingdom, Udaipur is dripping in culture, rich history and stories in every corner of its meandering lanes. From its grand palaces to the serene breeze off Lake Pichola as you take a calming boat ride, the city takes you back in time. It is the land of Rajput kings and queens, it's where art meets architectural elegance.

One such royal getaway made 48 hours in Udaipur's newly opened Marriott an experience of a lifetime. Nestled by the Fateh Sagar Lake with the Aravalli Hills as its backdrop, the palatial Marriott is a home away from home especially for a long weekend trip this Diwali.

Marriott In Udaipur

While the hospitality stood out, it was the story behind every piece of art and decor, along with the delicious spread of traditional delicacies that made this stay memorable.

One of the top highlights was the culinary experience during the stay. Interesting concepts of blending the city's classic flavours with a twist of the modern Indian cuisine, the way to every guest's heart was through the food, and it did not disappoint.

Platter Of Royalty

While the quintessential thali of daal-baati-churma is the first thing that comes to one's mind when thinking of Rajasthan's most iconic meal, the first day was about starting with a gigantic serving of the Mewar mezze platter.

Never straying away from the earthiness of what every Rajasthani recipe has to offer, there was an interesting spread featuring a lehsun chutney hummus which was a blend of spicy Rajasthani garlic with a dash of desi tadka, delivering Middle Eastern richness with an Indian touch.

Who would have thought that the taste of hummus with rustic Rajasthani undertones could be re-imagined using bajra?

The Mewar Thali

Indo-fusion food was taken to a whole new level with new dishes such as bajra pita coins and ker sangri mawa falafel. From mawa to bajra to Rajasthan's famous Mathania chillies - there was a taste of the historical city's age-old spices and ingredients that the food accurately put together.

At the core of it, it was always about bringing Rajasthan's soul on a platter, and Chef Mohit does so with passion and a deep understanding of how his food represents it.

He tells NDTV, "Rajasthan has an incredibly rich culinary heritage, and we've drawn from that in creating our menus. The region's royal kitchens and local traditions both find their way into our offerings-whether it's the slow-cooked laal maas that carries the legacy of Mewar or the refreshing gatte preparations that bring alive homestyle comfort. We've tried to showcase the diversity of Rajasthan's food, while also giving it our Marriott touch in presentation and finesse".

While the main course gets innovative, it was a rather unique Charlie-inspired High-tea that was unlike any other gastronomic display. This high tea experience is themed around Roald Dahl's famous novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Charlie-inspired High Tea

A boondi biscoff pastry was served, where spiced biscoff was blended with traditional Indian boondi in a layered pastry. A classic Rajasthani ghevar, which is one of the most popular sweet dishes of the region, was layered with a dark chocolate ganache, and then ended with their famous street food gatta chaat with a twist, where traditional besan gatta was tossed in tangy chaat masala, layered with chutneys, and finished with a cloud of yoghurt foam. A classic take on East meets West, but it didn't fail to add a piece of Rajasthan in every meal that was put forward.

As for how food connects one with the memory that they take back home of Udaipur, the cordon-bleu chef adds, "Food is one of the most powerful ways to make someone feel at home. At Udaipur's Marriott, we focus on creating that balance-guests experience authentic flavours that are deeply rooted in the region's history, yet served in a way that feels personal and comforting.

"Whether it's a traditional thali that reminds you of a family meal, a sweet like ghevar that celebrates the festivals of Rajasthan, or a cup of masala chai enjoyed in our lounge with views of the lake-every bite is meant to connect you to the soul of Udaipur. Through food, we ensure that history, culture, and a sense of belonging come together seamlessly."

From dining at the restaurant Okra, with its alfresco seating overlooking the Aravallis and Sajjangarh Fort to moving to the Opal Lounge for an array of handcrafted cocktails, the smell of the freshly baked pastries from their in-house cafe to their curated curries at the Ayana Bar and restaurant, the food at Udaipur's Marriott stays with you long after you've bid it farewell.

Jasper Courtyard

Art, Glory, Hospitality

Day 1 at Udaipur's Marriott started off with a relaxing spa experience where luxury peaked. The rich aroma of essential oils wafting out of the spa, an hour-long refreshing Swedish massage later, it was time to explore Marriott's many offerings - from an in-house gym to a cute bakery in the lobby.

Quan Spa Treatment Room

Tucked away from the bustling city, Marriott's design elements are not just to pay tribute to Udaipur's heritage, but also to weave it into the experience of luxury and comfort.

The Lobby

At the entrance, the roof has intricate detailing of hand-painted Pichwai-style motifs, Mewar-style arches, traditional jharokhas (ornate overhanging balconies), and intricately carved chajjaas (projecting eaves above windows and doors), a reflection of Udaipur's iconic City Palace.

Rooftop Pool

Giving insight into how the decor of the hotel was a silent storyteller of Udaipur and its history, General Manager Vaibhav Sagar tells us, "At Udaipur Marriott, we wanted every corner to resonate with the essence of Rajasthan, while still offering the global sophistication that Marriott is known for.

"The idea was not just to bring heritage into the design, but to weave it into experiences. Whether it's the use of traditional patterns in our interiors, the curated artworks that narrate the tales of Mewar, or the subtle motifs across our spaces, everything has been crafted to make our guests feel that they're part of a living story of Udaipur".

Jharoka-inspired Architecture

As you enter the property, there's a dramatic spiralling grand staircase, crowned by a magnificent chandelier that instantly captures your attention. The host further explains how it serves as a perfect backdrop for photoshoots and events with its timeless grandeur.

Spiral Stairway

Not just the interiors of the reception, but the 226 elegantly designed guestrooms and suites are inspired by Rajasthan's royal heritage.

Premium Bedrooms

Every room came with a cosy seating area with a range of facilities. Plush bedding and a well-appointed workplace was thoughtfully designed with varying textures to give a contrasting balance to the vibe of the room, along with a breathtaking view of the Aravalli Hills.

Step into the balcony and what you get is a panoramic view of the Aravalli Hills or the serene Fateh Sagar Lake.

Speaking of how the newly opened Udaipur's Marriott is the epitome of quiet luxury, the General Manager adds, "Indoors, our design blends modern comfort with cultural accents-think of carved jaali work reimagined in contemporary styles, plush lounges that echo regal hospitality, and our very own Udaipur Baking Co, where the aroma of freshly baked delights makes the space warm and inviting. Outdoors, an open courtyard and seating nooks that create moments of quiet luxury".

With a rooftop restaurant in the making, he continues, "This is where guests can dine under the stars with the city's lakes and palaces as the backdrop. Then there are unique touches like the spiralling suitcase art installation, which tells the story of journeys and arrivals, or our terrace areas that double as both relaxation and celebration spots".

Rooftop Restaurant in the making

To soak in the remaining specks of history that the iconic sightseeing spots have to offer, the second day was spent roaming the corridors of the iconic 450-year-old City Palace. The sprawling range of palaces is located on the eastern bank of Lake Pichola in Udaipur and is a fitting showcase of Rajasthani, European, Mughal, and Chinese architecture.

City Palace

A beautiful boat ride at Lake Pichola with the local tourist guide is not something that you should miss.

Boat Ride at Lake Pichola

The two days spent at Udaipur's luxurious Marriot flew past before we knew it.

With a heart full of memories and the incredible hospitality where comfort came first, it truly was cherished experience.