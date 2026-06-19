Why Every Instagram Reel Asks You To 'Comment For Link' (And How Creators Make Money)

If you've spent even a few minutes scrolling through Instagram lately, you've probably seen the same line pop up under reels and posts: "Comment for Link", "Comment for Guide", or simply "Comment for details."

Whether it's a recipe creator sharing a meal plan, a finance influencer offering a spreadsheet, or a fashion content creator promising product details, the call-to-action has become one of the most common sights on the platform.

The trend has emerged at a time when Instagram's influence in India is bigger than ever. India remains Instagram's largest market by user count, with estimates placing the platform's user base between 350 million and over 426 million users.

Instagram's influence in India is bigger than ever.

Meta has also been expanding its offerings in the country, recently introducing Instagram Plus, a paid subscription service with additional profile and story features.

But behind those seemingly harmless "comment for link" requests lies a carefully designed engagement strategy that benefits both creators and brands. The obvious question is: are influencers actually making money every time someone comments?

The answer is a little more complicated.

Why Everyone Wants You To Comment First

At its core, the trend (if we can call it that) exists because Instagram still does not allow clickable links in captions. While creators can place links in their bios or stories, getting users to leave a reel and hunt for a link creates friction.

Instead, creators now use automated tools that send links directly to users through direct messages.

Behind those seemingly harmless "comment for link" requests lies a carefully designed engagement strategy.

According to Sakchi Jain, CA and financial educator, who is also an influencer, the process is largely automated.

"When a creator says 'comment a specific word to get the link' it is usually powered by an automation tool that works on the creator's behalf. There are many such applications available now. The moment someone comments that keyword, the tool automatically sends them a DM with the link. It is mainly used because Instagram does not allow clickable links in captions, so this becomes a workaround to share links directly with interested users."

The system is simple. A user comments a keyword, the software detects it, and a direct message containing the promised link lands in their inbox within seconds.

The Algorithm Loves Comments

The strategy is not just about sharing links conveniently. It is also about making Instagram's algorithm pay attention.

Every comment counts as engagement. The more people interact with a post, the more likely Instagram is to view it as valuable content and distribute it to a wider audience.

Yasin Hamidani, Director, Media Care Brand Solutions, a PR and Digital Marketing company, says the tactic works because it removes unnecessary steps for users while simultaneously boosting engagement.

"Yes, it works surprisingly well because it reduces friction for the audience. Instead of asking users to visit a bio, search for a product, or click through multiple steps, a simple comment triggers the next action. It also boosts engagement signals such as comments and interactions, which can help content gain additional reach."

Every comment counts as engagement. Photo: Unsplash

The result is a win-win situation. Users get information quickly, while creators gain a higher comment count that may help their content travel further across Instagram.

Jain echoes the same point, noting that increased comment activity often helps videos perform better overall.

"When people comment to get a link, the comment count on the post goes up, which signals to Instagram that the content is engaging. This often helps the video perform better and reach more people."

So, Does Every Comment Make Money?

This is where many users misunderstand how the system works.

Contrary to popular belief, Instagram does not pay creators for every comment. Nor do brands usually hand out money for every click.

Most influencer campaigns operate on fixed fees, where creators are paid to produce and publish content regardless of how many people type "LINK" in the comments.

"Most brands do not pay on a per comment or per click basis," says Jain. "The brands I work with typically place a flat fee for the content, which is built into the overall cost of the campaign."

However, there are exceptions.

Some campaigns run on affiliate or revenue-sharing models. In such cases, creators earn money only when users complete a specific action after receiving the link, such as making a purchase, downloading an app, signing up for a service, or submitting a lead form.

Hamidani explains that the value comes from what happens after the click.

"There is no fixed amount earned per comment or click. The value depends on what happens after the user receives the link. If the link leads to a product purchase, lead form, app install, or affiliate sale, the return can vary significantly by category."

In other words, the comment itself is worth nothing financially. What matters is whether that comment eventually turns into a conversion.

On average, though, on Instagram in India, affiliate marketing typically offers:

Commission rates of 10-25% for physical products (with beginners often earning 5-15%), 30-50% for digital products,

and up to 100% for SaaS/software,

So the overall ballpark for most affiliates is 5-20%.

The Real Money Is In The Funnel

Marketing experts argue that focusing on earnings per comment misses the bigger picture.

Lalit Sharma, Founder and CEO of PR Companion and Ethane Web Technologies, a PR & digital marketing agency, says Instagram's comment-to-link system should be viewed as the first step in a longer customer journey rather than a direct revenue generator.

"I always caution people against thinking in terms of earnings per click or comment on Instagram. That framing belongs to display advertising, not social commerce."

According to Sharma, revenue depends on factors such as the quality of the offer, audience relevance, conversion rates, commission structures, and even the long-term value of the customer being acquired.

"I have seen campaigns with thousands of comments generate very little revenue because the offer was weak or the audience was not the right fit. And I have seen campaigns with a few hundred comments drive significant returns because everything downstream was dialled in."

The comment, he says, is merely the entry point.

Has The Strategy Stop Working?

Like most social media trends, success often depends on moderation.

The more frequently users encounter the same tactic, the less effective it can become.

Hamidani warns that excessive use can eventually lead to audience fatigue.

Like most social media trends, success often depends on moderation.

"Overusing the tactic can lead to audience fatigue. The best results come when the content genuinely solves a problem or offers something useful rather than simply chasing engagement metrics."

Sharma agrees, noting that many brands become obsessed with comment counts while ignoring what happens after the direct message is sent.

"The strategy works, but a lot of brands measure the wrong things and end up disappointed. Comment volume is a vanity metric if you are not tracking what happens after the DM is sent."

He adds that when every post demands a comment, audiences quickly learn to tune it out.

"When every post ends with 'comment LINK below,' audiences tune it out quickly. It stops feeling like a value exchange and starts feeling like a funnel."

Not A Magic Formula

The explosion of "comment for link" posts shows how creators and brands continue to adapt to Instagram's limitations while working with the platform's algorithm rather than against it.

For creators, the strategy can increase engagement, start conversations in direct messages and, in some cases, generate affiliate revenue. For brands, it offers a way to identify interested users and move them further down the marketing funnel.

But despite what the thousands of identical comments under viral Reels may suggest, creators are not getting paid every time someone types "LINK" below.

The real value lies in what happens next, after the comment is posted, the DM arrives, and the user decides whether to click, buy, subscribe, or simply keep scrolling.