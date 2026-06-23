Meet The New Instagram Stars: Cooks, Househelps And Delivery Partners

For years, Instagram has been dominated by celebrities, fashion creators, travel vloggers and lifestyle influencers.

The formula was familiar: aesthetic feeds, carefully planned content and aspirational lifestyles. But scroll through the platform today, and a different kind of creator is building massive audiences.

Househelps, cooks, domestic workers and everyday professionals are turning their daily routines into content, attracting lakhs of followers and millions of views in the process.

Their videos are often simple. There are no elaborate production setups, expensive cameras or carefully curated luxury backdrops. Instead, viewers are watching meals being prepared, homes being decorated and glimpses of ordinary lives that feel refreshingly real.

In an Internet ecosystem increasingly saturated with polished content, it looks like authenticity has become a powerful currency.

From cooks sharing healthy recipes to domestic workers documenting their daily lives, a new wave of creators is proving that influence is no longer limited to traditional influencers.

The Rise Of The Everyday Creator

One reason these accounts are finding audiences is that they offer something social media users often crave but rarely find: relatability.

Unlike conventional influencers whose content can sometimes feel distant, these creators are documenting lives that many Indians recognise. Their videos showcase routines, aspirations, struggles and small joys that resonate with viewers across age groups.

The result is a growing category of creators whose appeal lies precisely in the fact that they are not trying to be influencers in the traditional sense. They are simply sharing what they know, what they do and who they are.

Healthy Cooking Videos Are Reaching Millions

Among the most talked-about new creators is Raji, whose Instagram account has seen remarkable growth in a short period of time. Despite having only around 30 posts, she has already amassed more than 3.36 lakh followers.

Her first pinned post carries a simple promise, "I will share everything I learnt and encourage healthy eating among young people."

Raji's post on Instagram where she introduces herself. Photo: Instagram

That mission is reflected in her content. Raji regularly shares healthy recipes and cooking ideas, introducing viewers to dishes such as baked mango yoghurt with blueberry compote and other nutritious meals.

The simplicity of the videos appears to be one of their biggest strengths. Rather than presenting healthy eating as something complicated or expensive, she makes it seem approachable and achievable. She shares what she cooks for her the house she works in.

Many of her videos have reached millions of views, helping her build a loyal community of followers interested in healthier food choices.

'Just Me And My Didi On A Random Evening'

Another creator attracting attention is Prasoon from Pune, who has built a following of nearly three lakh people on Instagram.

Prasoon's content revolves around decorating spaces and capturing everyday moments. One of the recurring themes in his videos is cooking with her househelp.

Videos with captions such as "Just me and my didi on a random evening" have become especially popular with viewers. The clips are simple and share what both of them have managed to cook that evening.

The appeal lies in their emotional honesty. There is no grand narrative or dramatic hook. Instead, viewers find comfort in ordinary interactions and simple food.

At a time when many people spend hours online consuming highly edited content, these snapshots of everyday life can feel surprisingly refreshing.

Similarly, another creator whose content features videos of "Just me and bhaiya on a random evening" also routinely attracts huge engagement, where the creator and her househelp (bhaiya) would cook together often reaching five to six million views.

The popularity of such content points to a larger shift in what audiences are seeking online. Rather than chasing perfection, many users are gravitating towards creators who showcase genuine relationships and familiar experiences.

The videos often feel less like content and more like moments captured from real life. That authenticity has become one of the strongest drivers of engagement on today's social media platforms.

From Daily Work To MasterChef

Among the most inspiring examples of this trend is Heena Ali.

She first gained attention by documenting her daily life and sharing videos that showed what she cooked while working in other people's homes. The content gave viewers a rare glimpse into a profession that is essential to countless households but rarely represented on social media.

Instead of focusing on glamour or trends, Heena showcased her skills, with a blurry camera routines and experiences. Audiences connected with the honesty of her storytelling and her passion for cooking.

Her popularity eventually opened new doors. Heena went on to appear on the cooking reality show MasterChef, a milestone that introduced her to an even wider audience.

Today, she has around 1.25 lakh followers on Instagram and continues to inspire viewers with her journey.

Her story highlights one of social media's most powerful possibilities: the ability to create opportunities for people who may never have had access to traditional platforms.

'GRWM For Doing Deliveries'

Another category that has quietly built a loyal audience online is delivery partners. Much like domestic workers and cooks, delivery executives are increasingly using Instagram to document the realities of their jobs, sharing everything from long shifts and customer interactions to personal ambitions beyond the uniform.

One of the most prominent examples is Benjamin Ryan Gautam, who first gained widespread attention through Instagram reels documenting his life as a Blinkit delivery partner (with a little sass).

Gautam found a unique niche by combining the popular "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) format with his daily delivery routine. In one of his viral videos, he walked viewers through preparing for a day of deliveries, turning an ordinary workday into engaging content that resonated with thousands.

What set Gautam apart was his ability to humanise gig work. Rather than focusing solely on deliveries, his videos highlighted the person behind the uniform, offering insights into the pressures, responsibilities and aspirations that come with the job. His grounded and unfiltered style struck a chord with viewers who saw reflections of their own struggles and ambitions in his content.

The response has been significant. Gautam has built a sizeable following of around 1,57,000 followers on Instagram and has expanded his presence beyond social media with just 100 posts. What began as videos from his delivery rounds has also opened professional opportunities. He has collaborated with brands such as Blinkit, Garnier and L'Oréal Paris, and has appeared alongside personalities including Milind Soman and Orry.

Why These Creators Are Gaining Attention

The success of these accounts reflects a broader shift in social media culture.

Audiences appear to be moving away from highly curated perfection and towards content that feels genuine. Everyday creators bring perspectives that are often absent from mainstream influencer culture. Their lives, skills and stories offer something different from the aspirational content that has dominated feeds for years.

There is also an element of curiosity. Many viewers are interested in seeing professions and experiences they may not encounter closely in their own lives.

Whether it is watching a cook prepare meals, seeing a home transformed through decoration or following the journey of a domestic worker pursuing larger dreams, these stories provide both entertainment and insight.

Most importantly, these creators remind audiences that compelling content does not always require expensive equipment, celebrity status or a carefully crafted personal brand.

Another important point to note is digitisation: as mobile phones, the internet, and social media have reached second- and third-tier cities, unpolished content has become common on Instagram.

Influence Is Being Redefined

The rise of creators like Raji, Prasoon and Heena Ali suggests that the definition of an influencer is changing.

Influence today is increasingly tied to authenticity, relatability and storytelling rather than glamour alone. The people attracting attention are often those who share their real lives, skills, and passions without attempting to fit into a traditional influencer mould.

As Instagram continues to evolve, one thing is becoming clear: the next generation of social media stars may not come from film sets, fashion runways or luxury holidays. They may come from kitchens, living rooms and workplaces, carrying stories that millions of people recognise as their own.