Who Is Life Of Pujaa? Bengal Influencer Triggers Latest 'Authenticity' Storm On Instagram

In the ever-churning world of Instagram creators, where virality often feels manufactured, Pujarini Pradhan, better known as @lifeofpujaa, has emerged as one of the most unexpected names to dominate Instagram.

Coming from a small village in West Bengal, Pujarini built her digital identity around a striking contrast for some: modest cotton sarees, rural backdrops, and deeply thought-out commentary on feminism, films, religion, capitalism, and everyday life. Her reels feel unhurried, almost intimate, often blending personal anecdotes with cultural critique.

That authenticity struck a chord. Today, she has over 675K followers with only 130 posts. Her content regularly touches on village life, family moments, and layered takes on social issues: making her both relatable and aspirational.

What truly sets her apart is her voice. She speaks in English, often referencing films, books, and social discourse, while visually remaining rooted in her rural surroundings. That juxtaposition has become her signature, and, as it turns out, the centre of the storm.

The Rise That Felt "Too Fast" For Some

Pujarini's growth wasn't just steady, it was sharp. Around late March 2026, conversations about her peaked, with multiple creators and pages dissecting her content style, consistency, and production quality.

Some critics began questioning whether her rise was entirely organic. The argument? That her polished edits, cinematic framing, and frequent uploads did not align with her claimed limited resources.

Industry Plant?

One of the widely circulated observations read was from Niharika Jain, a therapist and influencer, who questioned Pujarini's authenticity, "She posts every day, which requires one to consume a lot of social media in the first place. That needs time," she says.

Niharika argued that Pujarini's online persona might be a carefully curated image designed for relatability. She pointed out the consistency of her narrative: village background, fluent English, intellectual commentary: as something that felt "constructed".

This is the post for those who aren't aware about recent controversy on Instagram about an influencer called @lifeofpujaa, She is from a village in West Bengal who posts about movies, religion, feminism and capitalism while wearing a normal saree and in modest surroundings. The… pic.twitter.com/36T2HhtUWv — Dewy.dee (@deebayleaf) March 30, 2026

Drawing a comparison, she referenced Shah Rukh Khan, noting how even his public persona is a carefully crafted brand: suggesting that Pujarini's could be too.

Others influencers too went further, suggesting she could be an "industry plant": a term used for creators who are allegedly backed by agencies or systems while appearing organic.

The suspicion also extended to her brand collaborations. Deals with platforms like Netflix and Audible raised eyebrows among critics who found it "too polished" for someone from a modest rural background. Some also pointed out that she is handled by an agency, and they might help Pooja making content.

But here's the catch: no concrete evidence has surfaced to support these claims.

Class, Gender, And The Discomfort Of Disruption

Supporters of Pujarini have been just as vocal and said that, for many, the criticism says more about the audience than the creator. At the heart of the backlash lies a discomfort with what she represents: a woman from a rural setup who is articulate, culturally aware, and financially savvy. Niharika made her account private after the backlash.

A comment defending her summed it up bluntly, "Life of Puja is an actual mirror of society. Insecurity at peak, nothing else," someone commented on Niharika's video.

Others pointed out the double standards. Privileged creators with access to resources rarely face the same scrutiny, while someone like Pujarini is expected to remain within a narrow, predefined narrative of "struggle".

Her content, especially when it leans into feminism or liberal viewpoints, has also been flagged as a turning point. As she began earning and expressing stronger opinions, the tone of criticism seemed to shift from curiosity to scepticism.

"I Built This From Nothing"

Pujarini also did not stay silent, and she posted an Instagram Reel. In a detailed video response, she addressed the allegations head-on, dismantling several claims with specifics.

"It took me only 15 to 20 minutes to shoot and edit this video and it is not something magical anyone can do," she said, directly countering assumptions about the effort behind her reels.

On the question of having a team, she clarified, "The agency never helped me shoot, edit or script my videos. It was all me, solely me."

She did, however, acknowledge working with agencies for brand deals: but only after facing exploitation early on. Her current team, she explained, only handles brand collaborations-not content creation.

She also addressed the emotional undercurrent of the criticism:

"They were fine until I started giving my opinions. The moment I started earning money, they felt like I am a danger." She further added, "I built this from nothing. If I am an industry plant, I did not know that what is an industry plant until I started researching about it."

Support Pours In

As the controversy grew, so did the support in the comment section.

Actor and YouTuber, Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Those who question your authenticity. They wouldn't recognise authenticity even if it were to come and hit them square in the face. More power to you."

Influencer and actor Kusha Kapila added, "You are one of the most exciting creators of this year. kuch toh log kahengey. Soldier on."

At the same time, Niharika issued a public clarification and apology, stating:

"I am sorry to you that my words came out like I tried tearing you down. That wasn't my intention... I just used your example to question a system."

She also spoke about facing backlash herself, including hate comments and cyberbullying, eventually stepping away from Instagram for a break.

So, What Is This Really About?

The "Life of Pooja" controversy is less about one creator and more about the evolving rules of influence.

It raises uncomfortable questions:

Who gets to be seen as authentic?

Who is allowed to be intellectual?

And why does success look suspicious when it comes from outside privilege?