While Kylie Cosmetics Enters India, Kay Beauty Expands Its Offerings To UAE

Kylie Cosmetics Enters India And Kay Beauty Expands Its Offerings To UAE

India's beauty sphere is making headway like never before. After the launch of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty through Nykaa recently, now it is time for Kylie Cosmetics to enter the Indian beauty market. Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has dominating the spectrum and her latest expansion to Indian shores is proof of that. Beauty lovers will not be able to forget the buzz that the brand created when it first launched in 2015. Now, her entrepreneurial prowess continues in India. One won't have to pay customs to purchase the brand's best-selling products anymore. Offering a wide range of products, the brand has their signature lip kits as well as blushes, glosses and base makeup available.

The prices range from Rs 1800 to Rs 3600 for the products. The range includes lipsticks, lip kits, glosses, powder blush, concealer, foundation, bronze powder, eyeliner and setting powder.

While Kylie Cosmetics makes its way to our tropical climes, Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty is expanding to the desert paradise of UAE. After making a name for itself in the Indian market, the brand is now launching in UAE. With high quality formulas and a wide range, Kay Beauty's fame has found love from Indians all over the world. With its footing in UAE, they won't need to wait for a trip to India to order Kay Beauty products. In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Katrina shared, "I see a huge amount of similarity between the UAE and India. Our strengths that are in things in India are going to be the same strengths in the UAE and we might even discover some new ones. Whether it's the formulations, whether it's the shade ranges, whether it's the choice of product, I think the UAE beauty consumers amongst the most discerning in the world."

