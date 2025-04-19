Where Do Billionaires Stay In St Moritz, Switzerland? 6 Best Hotels

St Moritz in Switzerland is known for its high-end luxury, lavish designer stores, premium dining, and fun experiences like skiing. The ski resort in Switzerland is synonymous with opulence, and offers an array of activities and experiences for a lifetime. In St Moritz, one can take in the best of Swiss elegance and beauty, making for the ultimate luxury trip.

St Moritz is the playground of the rich and famous. It's a resort town high on the list of billionaires from around the world, and regularly plays host to the who's who of various industries, from showbiz to business.

So, when in St Moritz, where do the billionaires stay?

Here is a list of the top 6 luxury hotels that billionaires call home when in St Moritz, Switzerland.

1. Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski St Moritz

Known for its iconic Hahnensee ski run, Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski is one of the most luxurious hotels to stay at in St Moritz. The resort offers fun ski-in/ski-out access along with a relaxing spa that provides some of the best wellness therapies and a design inspired by the European cycle of the seasons. Don't miss a cryotherapy session when at the Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski!

2. Badrutt's Palace Hotel

Badrutt's Palace Hotel is another address where billionaires stay, featuring a castle-like design along with private butler service and access to premium Rolls-Royce and Bentley vehicles. Think the most luxurious experience, and you have it all at Badrutt's Palace.

3. Kulm Hotel St Moritz

Kulm Hotel St Moritz offers fine dining, warm hospitality, and premium rooms. The hotel also features one of the most luxurious spas in St Moritz, providing ethereal alpine views along with a deluxe infinity pool.

4. Carlton Hotel St Moritz

Waking up in the luxurious rooms and suites to views of the beautiful lake at Carlton Hotel St Moritz definitely sounds like the perfect vacation plan. The hotel features a private 24-hour Bentley limousine service within St Moritz, and some of the most premium dining options in town.

5. Grace La Margna St Moritz

Grace La Margna St Moritz is a stunning display of contemporary design blended with traditional style. The resort features a lavish rooftop bar and a luxury spa that is famous for its picturesque views of the Engadin mountains.

6. Hotel Schweizerhof

Hotel Schweizerhof is located in the centre of the stunning St Moritz and offers easy access to the town's famous spots. The hotel also features a premium restaurant with lake views, along with an in-house club, Vivai, offering a vibrant nightlife.

(Written by Shree Dawar)

