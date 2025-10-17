When Udaipur Royal Lakshayraj Mewar Taught Farah Khan And Dilip How To Cook The Perfect Laal Maas

If there's anyone who can turn an ordinary vlog into a full-blown entertainer, it's Farah Khan. The filmmaker recently decided to trade skyscrapers for palaces in her latest escapade.

This time, she took her cook, Dilip, on a royal culinary adventure, straight to Udaipur's majestic Taj Fateh Prakash Palace, to cook with none other than Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, the King of Mewar himself.

What unfolded next was a perfect blend of Farah's quick wit, Dilip's innocence, and royal hospitality that could give any reality show a run for its money.

A 'Frah'-tastic Start At The Airport

The hilarity began even before they reached Udaipur. At the airport, Dilip's childlike curiosity was in full swing as he explored Starbucks and offered Farah a cup of coffee.

When she rolled her eyes, he quipped, "Ma'am, mera bag dekhna, mai coffee pi raha hoon (Ma'am, take care of my bag while I drink my coffee)."

Upon landing, Farah was greeted by a chauffeur holding a placard that read "Frah Khan." Laughing it off, she chalked it up to over-enthusiasm until the travel arrangements left her fuming with mock outrage.

Dilip was handed the keys to a luxury sedan, while Farah was assigned a van. "Tujhe car mili hai, aur mujhe bus. Bohot nainsaafi hai. (You got a car, and I got a bus? Look at the injustice)," she said

A Grand Welcome At Taj Fateh Prakash Palace

Nestled by Lake Pichola, the Taj Fateh Prakash Palace (named after Maharana Fateh Singh) left Farah and Dilip in awe with its opulence and history. While Dilip began imagining himself as a prince who once lived there, Farah quickly snapped him back to reality.

The duo then headed to the Taj Lake Palace to meet Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, the 77th successor of the House of Mewar, one of India's most respected royal lineages.

The meeting began on a warm note when the king greeted Dilip, saying, "Aapse milne ki zyada ichcha thi hamari (I wished to meet you more than anyone else)."

Cooking 'Laal Maas' With The King Of Mewar

Once the pleasantries were done, the trio headed to the royal kitchen to cook Laal Maas, a traditional Rajasthani mutton delicacy. Farah couldn't help admiring the setup and asked if "men who cook" were common in the royal family.

Lakshyaraj replied that even his father enjoyed cooking, prompting Farah to send a playful message to men across India to "learn from the royalty and step into the kitchen more often."

As the dish simmered slowly, the king praised Dilip's attentiveness. "He is very observant in making sure that the fire does not go out," Lakshyaraj said. Amused by Dilip's growing fan base, the king teased that he might need an assistant soon.

"A resume for an assistant can be sent for Dileep to choose from," he joked, while Farah maintained her signature deadpan expression.

A Collection Of Vintage Cars

After the royal meal, the king took Farah and Dilip to his family's garage, home to a stunning fleet of vintage cars from Rolls Royce, Austin, Mercedes-Benz, and Buick.