When It Is Suhana Khan In A Denim Jacket And Jeans, Even Casuals Take A Stylish Turn

Suhana Khan makes double denim the style of the season

Suhana Khan might be a rising star in the film world, but her fashion choices have always been up to the mark. Recently, she joined a new campaign of her brother Aryan Khan's luxury street-style clothing brand D'yavol X, which has collaborated with Disney for a Drop 2 launch. For the campaign photoshoot, Suhana adopted a chic denim look that had style written all over it. She put on a white tank top and paired it with a pair of light blue skinny denim jeans. Casually hung around her shoulders was a denim jacket with the brand's signature X logo in red emblazoned on the sleeves. A minimal glam makeup and a statement ring suited the casual aesthetics. Her hair was left open in waves.

In another look, Suhana Khan exuded a girl-next-door vibe inspiring us to take notes from her for our next outing. A broad-strapped blank tank top with a plunging neckline was teamed up with a pair of charcoal-black high-waist cargo denims. The belts and pockets on the denim offered a hard-to-miss edge to her OOTD. Silver hoops, rings, and an open hairdo, coupled with a minimal-glam bronzed makeup sealed her sassy avatar.

Aryan Khan displayed his handsomeness in a D'yavol X outfit. He picked out a loose-fitted black hoodie, featuring chalk-like white illustrations and graphic prints. While the ribbed sleeve cuffs brought out the x-factor, the matching cargo denim simply elevated his ruggedness. Ditching winterwear for a change, Aryan put on a round-collared black T-shirt with white lettering around the collar for another photoshoot. The young man presented a casual suaveness in the attire, rendering us unable to take our eyes off him.

Guess who joined the D'yavol X campaign? Shah Rukh Khan, of course. And he made sure to own up to the Gen-Z style trend like a boss. Serving a “splash of inspiration” to the youngsters, the superstar leaned on a white T-shirt, splattered with red paint all over and an asymmetrical black patch around the waist. In cargo trousers, silver bangles, and open hair, SRK need not need our verdict to know how handsome he looked.

“Tear up the town without caution”, wrote King Khan as rocked the graffiti-laden denim jacket like an expert.

Earlier, Ed Sheeran who is currently in Mumbai for his concert was also spotted wearing the D'yavol X denim jacket. “By the way, loving the Dyavol X jacket on you,” approved Gauri Khan. We simply agreed.

D'yavol X's garments have already won our hearts for the chic style they offer.

