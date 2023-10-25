What's Not To 'Loewe' About Ariana Grande's Comic Balloon Pump Shoes At The Farm

You can't pop a balloon on Ariana Grande's dancing feet even if you tried

Ariana Grande making a splash with her fashion outings is nothing unusual in the world of fashion. From her wardrobe collections to her shoe cabinets, the American singer is true to her name of being a fashion icon. This time around it was a pair of very unique shoes that made the cut for the fashion headlines. Ariana's recent photo dump on a wholesome experience surrounded by the most adorable goats on a farm was where her comic balloon pumps from the shelves of the Spanish luxury brand, Loewe made "farmtastic" entry. The medium concealer-hued pumps featured leather lining, with 90mm bobine heels that give the shoes its distinctive appeal. Their satin finish featuring hand embroidery is made with intricately clustered latex balloons and costs approx Rs 16 Lakh. The pair of quirky shoes may have been the hero of the outfit but comfort too followed for the singer when she paired her luxury pair with a knitted beige sweater and light-blue denim jeans for a relaxed afternoon.

Loewe's creative director Jonathan Anderson, launched the first comic balloon pumps during the brand's spring 2023 ready-to-wear show at the Paris Fashion Week in September this year. Apart from the medium concealer pair, the shoe company also harbours another colour variation of the stilettos.

American actress and model Kaia Gerber slipped into this Loewe creation during the I-D magazine photoshoot. She turned muse to designer Victoria Beckham, wearing a black mini dress from Victoria's spring/summer 2023 collection paired with the yellow comic balloon shoes to complement her OOTD.

#VBMuse@KaiaGerber wears look 34 from the #VictoriaBeckham Spring Summer 2023 collection for the Spring 2023 issue of @i_D. pic.twitter.com/0zSln8WPmP — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) February 21, 2023

Another woman to have put on these balloon-inspired shoes is entrepreneur and socialite Natasha Poonawalla. Known for her avant-garde fashion sense, Natasha wore the Anthurium Red balloon embellished heels for a friend's birthday party in New York City. Needless to mention, it created quite a stir on the internet.

Traces of Loewe's specially crafted balloon-themed footwear can be found in the company's previous creations too. The brand houses leather balloon sandals with exquisitely buckled straps that float atop the pair, lending the shoes a surreal feel. In terms of fashion, the Spanish luxury brand takes up creative challenges graciously, gaining notoriety for its out-of-the-box footwear.

