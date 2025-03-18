What Is Phubbing, The New Dating Trend?

Another day, another new dating term to learn about. While navigating the complex world of dating and relationships, it's no wonder to come across new dating terms that can either teach you something new or just be another absurd term. A new dating term, phubbing, is taking over the internet, and we are here to tell you what exactly it means and its impact on relationships.

What Is Phubbing?

In this fast-paced digital world, relationships face a new challenge, which is phubbing. When the person you are with isn't another person but a smartphone, it's called Pubbing, a neologism that refers to being snubbed in favour of a screen. In simple words, it is when one person prioritises their phone over their partner. While it may seem like a harmless habit, phubbing can erode emotional intimacy and make a partner feel invisible.

Impact Of Phubbing In A Relationship

From a psychological point of view, ignoring someone in favour of a device can make that person feel valued and important over time; this phenomenon can lead to a decline in the relationship. Neglecting or ignoring someone can also increase their feelings of loneliness, which leads to toxicity in a relationship. As per research done by Grazia Magazine, numerous studies indicate that couples, one or both partners, who frequently practice phubbing are more likely to experience conflicts. These couples also report lower levels of emotional well-being, and in some cases, it can also lead to breakups.

