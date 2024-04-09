Suki Waterhouse On Her Postpartum Period After First Baby: 'Joy, Laughter, Tears, And Soo Many Hormones'

Suki On Her Postpartum Period: "Joy, Tears, And Soo Many Hormones"

The postpartum journey is not easy for most mothers. Suki Waterhouse knows the feeling all too well. Now, the Love, Rosie actress has spoken out about the period. Weeks ago, she welcomed her newborn baby with husband, actor Robert Pattinson. She shared the joyous development with her followers on Instagram in April 2024. Now, Suki has dropped a string of pictures on Instagram demonstrating how the fourth trimester of her postpartum is going. “The fourth trimester has been… humbling,” she admitted. The actress shared a slew of mirror selfies, dressed in a bralette and a pair of briefs. She was confident in showing her postpartum belly bulge, which occurs after childbirth as a result of an expanded uterus. “The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, so many hormones! I'm proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I've given myself during this recovery period,” disclosed Suki.

(Also Read: "Loving Yourself Is Essential" Says Serena Williams On Accepting Her Post-Pregnancy Body)

Suki Waterhouse took her fans by surprise earlier, when she shared the first glimpse of her little munchkin. The actress did not reveal the face or the gender of the newborn. “Welcome to the world angel,” read her caption. The picture screamed pure motherly bliss. Suki wore a loose-fitted grey ribbed cardigan, caressing the toddler in her arms. The little one had a white romper on them, printed with multicoloured heart designs. Suki gently held the head of her baby and posed for the camera, flashing a faint smile.

Back in February 2024, Suki Waterhouse shared a carousel of photographs on Instagram, working on her latest album. With her baby bump on full display, the actress played the guitar, sang a song, and posed for the camera for a series of aesthetic clicks. In one monochrome image, the first-time mother held a microphone in her hands.

Suki Waterhouse is enjoying her motherhood and we hope she shares more such glimpses of her journey.

(Also Read: "Topics Like Mom Guilt Are So Real," Ileana D'Cruz On Battling And Living With Postpartum Depression)