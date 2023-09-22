We'd Like The Weekend Blues That Janhvi Kapoor Is Serving In A Rs 80K Starfish Mini Dress

Janhvi Kapoor redefines high-octane glam in a blue dress

Janhvi Kapoor's repertoire in serving icon-worthy style moments is almost a given. From her vintage-inspired photoshoots to Gen-Z-ruled silhouettes, trust this fashionista to make anything and everything work for her. The actress seems to be obsessed with bodycons and the latest entry in her style files is a lesson in vibrant dressing done right. With the right amount of risque details and a flattering figure-hugging silhouette, Janhvi dished out a date night look. Her vibrant blue bodycon dress from David Koma came with the most exquisite crystal starfish applique on the halter neckline that was enough to bring the look together. Priced at Rs 80,000, the dress was punctuated with a keyhole cutout, which made it a convenient pick to turn into a total ten. Skillfully structured, Janhvi's blue number is another look that is worth bookmarking.

From timeless to contemporary, if there is one actor who can do justice to all silhouettes, it has to be Janhvi Kapoor. Her fashion trajectory seems to just widen with every look that she serves. Previously, her flair for statement-making style came decked in a beautiful electric blue lehenga. With shimmer and embellished detailing, her Gaurav Gupta look was a true-blue fashion excursion.

Janhvi Kapoor's high-octane glamour is radiated quite well with her ultimate fashion sensibilities. Well, all that shines is Janhvi Kapoor in a slinky silver number. If one could shine bright like a diamond, it would be the Mili actress in this ooze-amping silver dress. From the plunging neckline to the body-grazing fit, her look was flattering. The flowing train at the back added to the panache of the look.

Janhvi came, conquered and left no stones unturned to serve a look.