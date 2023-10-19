We 'Can't Get' Kylie Minogue As The Face Of Jimmy Choo X Jean Paul Gaultier 'Out Of Our Heads'

Kylie Minogue Collaborates With Jimmy Choo X Jean Paul Gaultier

Brand collaborations with global celebrities are not new to us but when bold, energetic, and legendary brands and iconic celebrities collaborate, it becomes a matter of discussion. The same case happened when the iconic and popular pop singer Kylie Minogue collaborated with Jean Paul Gaultier and Jimmy Choo for a shoe collection. The Australian singer has worn Jean Paul Gaultier's custom-made ensembles and Jimmy Choo footwear for many years and finally appeared for both of the luxury houses in their latest collaborative campaign.

They made the announcement of the collaboration through an Instagram post. The post was captioned, "Blending refinement and rebellion, @JimmyChoo / @JeanPaulGaultier brings together two houses renowned for unapologetic glamour and pioneering creativity - as showcased by @kylieminogue, directed by @valentinherfray. #JimmyChooxJPG" The post received love and support through comments. While someone wrote, "The original Kylie (the one with talent)", someone else commented, "I swear this is the coolest collab that could've happened. so unexpected." Another comment read, "Legend of pop. Icon"

The British shoe label collaborated with the French fashion house and brought nuances from both the designer labels in the collaboration. According to British Vogue, "The collection draws on tattoo motifs, corsetry details, witty trompe-l'oeil effects, and fabric innovation: killer-heeled lace-up slingbacks, metallic mules dripping with chain hardware, crystal-swathed kitten heels, fold-over denim boots in what Choi terms "the perfect wash", and clear perspex wedges embedded with tiny sculptures of the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben - a cheeky nod to the Anglo-French nature of the collaboration."

We are thoroughly thrilled with this fashionable collaboration between such daring forces.

