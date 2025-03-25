"We Are Not In Any Rush": Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco On Their Wedding Plans

Power couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are making headlines all thanks to their adorable chemistry. The duo recently sat together for an interview and opened up about their wedding plans, revealing that they have yet to begin preparations due to their busy schedules. The couple shared insights into their relationship and plans during a constant on Jay Shetty's podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

When asked about their wedding, Selena admitted that wedding planning has taken a back seat for now. “We have not even begun because I think there's just so much going on right now. I have to go and film my series for a while, and I don't know. We'll just see what happens. We are not in any rush. I am excited to see what happens.”

Benny, on the other hand, said something similar, emphasising that they have been overwhelmed with recent events. “I don't even care what's next. We have been doing so much stuff. We haven't gotten to just bask in the glory. I think we are looking forward to doing that in New York a little bit.”

Despite the lack of immediate plans, the couple seems to have a strong understanding of how they will approach their big day. Selena described their dynamic, saying. “He is good at organising, and I am very visual, and then he figures it out.” Benny further confirmed that they have already discussed wedding preferences: “She has already told me the types and the things she likes and wants for the wedding.”