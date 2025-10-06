Want to Live in San Marino? The World's Oldest Republic Is Offering Residence Permits

San Marino, the world's oldest republic, is a spectacular microstate surrounded by Italy. Known for its stunning medieval architecture and serene landscapes, it offers a peaceful, secure lifestyle. Its excellent quality of life, low taxes, and unique cultural heritage make San Marino an appealing option for people who wish to relocate.

Permanent Residency In San Marino

San Marino does not offer direct permanent residency but provides various residence permits allowing you to live and work there. Foreign nationals can apply for selective residence, atypical residence, special, study, and investment permits.

How To Obtain Residence Permits In San Marino

1. Special Or Work Permits

These are granted either on a permanent or seasonal basis. Employees with stable, ongoing employment without a fixed term can apply for a permanent residence permit; seasonal permits apply to contracts lasting no more than 10 months.

2. Family Reunification Permit

Available to family members or spouses of San Marino citizens.

3. Study Permits

Issued to students attending primary, secondary, or university education, valid for one year or the duration of studies.

4. Economic Residence Or Investment Permit

Entrepreneurs and investors qualify if they meet conditions such as:

Majority ownership in a company

Monthly medical contributions of €350 (approximately ₹32,500)

Holding insurance covering at least €50,000 (approximately ₹4,640,000) per capita with a San Marino company

An initial bank deposit of €75,000 (approximately ₹6,960,000), increasing to €150,000 (approximately ₹13,920,000) within two years

Investor conditions include:

Hiring at least five employees (eight for industrial projects)

Purchasing property worth a minimum of €300,000 (approximately ₹27,840,000)

Healthcare coverage of €30,000 (approximately ₹2,784,000) for 24 months

Eligible sectors include advanced technology, green economy, tourism, culture, production with low environmental impact, health, pharmaceuticals, management, marketing, and research.

5. Elective Residence

Available if you have:

Purchased property for at least €500,000 (approximately ₹46,400,000), or

Bought property worth €350,000 (approximately ₹32,480,000) plus €150,000 (approximately ₹13,920,000) in renovations, or

Hold interest-free government bonds worth €600,000 (approximately ₹55,680,000) for 10 years

The application fee is €10,000 (approximately ₹928,000), processed by the Department of Foreign Affairs, with decisions made within 60 days.

6. Atypical Residence

For pensioners with a confirmed annual gross income of at least €120,000 (approximately ₹11,136,000) or property worth €300,000 (approximately ₹27,840,000), who have never resided in San Marino before.

7. Residency With A Preferred Tax Regime

Granted to those with income exclusively from abroad who have never been tax residents in San Marino. It levies 7% tax on foreign income, minimum €10,000 (approximately ₹928,000) and maximum €100,000 (approximately ₹9,280,000) annually.

Requirements And Documents

All permits require no criminal record, adequate housing, sufficient financial means, and valid health insurance.

Documents needed:

Valid passport or ID

Certificate of no criminal record

Proof of income or assets

Health insurance policy

Certificate of current residence

San Marino offers a unique blend of historical charm, safety, and fiscal benefits, attracting a growing number of expatriates. Its diverse residence permits accommodate investors, workers, students, and retirees alike, making it an excellent destination for those seeking a secure, culturally rich, and tax-efficient lifestyle in the heart of Europe.