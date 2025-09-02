Vogue Gets A New Editor, Chloe Malle, After 37 Years Of Anna Wintour

For nearly four decades, Anna Wintour has been synonymous with American Vogue. Her influence extended far beyond fashion, making her one of the most powerful women in media. Now, in a historic transition, Anna has stepped aside as editor of the magazine, opening the door for Chloe Malle to take the reins.

A New Role At Vogue

Instead of the traditional "editor-in-chief" title, Chloe has been named head of editorial content at Vogue. The role is effective immediately, while Anna continues as chief content officer at Conde Nast and global editorial director of the magazine. This means she will remain influential, but no longer oversee the daily running of the U.S. edition.

"Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled, and awed, to be part of that," Chloe said, as per a report by The Guardian. "I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor," she added.

Why Chloe Was The Choice?

Chloe has worked at Vogue since 2011 and has proved herself across digital, features, and high-profile celebrity coverage. Her reporting on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice was widely seen as a test of her ability to balance exclusivity with mass interest. She also co-hosted the magazine's podcast, The Run-Through, and spearheaded editor-led newsletters and quirky projects such as Dogue.

Anna has expressed confidence in her successor's vision. "Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue's long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new. I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we've never been before," she said in her public statement.

Who Is Chloe Malle?

A graduate of Brown University, Chloe began her career writing for the New York Observer before contributing to publications including The New York Times, Marie Claire, The Wall Street Journal, and Architectural Digest. Despite her successful career within fashion media, she once admitted she did not see herself as a fashion insider.

"I was hesitant when I was interviewing, because fashion is not one of my main interests in life, and I wanted to be a writer more than an editor, but I was so seduced by the Vogue machine that I couldn't resist," Chloe said.

With New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala ahead, Chloe's leadership will be tested quickly. For the first time in decades, American Vogue has a fresh face at the top, but one who has long been part of its story.

