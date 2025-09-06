Anna Wintour On Choosing Chloe Malle As Her Successor At US Vogue: "She Has The Clearest Vision"

One of the most influential figures in the fashion industry, Anna Wintour, stepped down as Editor of US Vogue in June after nearly four decades at the helm. While she continues in her roles as Vogue's Global Editorial Director and Conde Nast's Global Chief Content Officer, the leadership baton at US Vogue has now been passed to Chloe Malle, who has been named Head of Editorial Content.

Malle is no stranger to Vogue. Having joined the magazine in 2011, she has built her reputation across digital, features, and high-profile celebrity coverage. Wintour expressed her confidence in the appointment, saying she has "full faith in Chloé" and believes she will "do a brilliant job."

In an interview with The New Yorker, Wintour shared, "I feel great. I love Chloe. I am very happy for her. She's going to do a brilliant job. We've worked together for well over a decade."

Explaining how Malle was selected out of all the candidates, Wintour said, "We saw a lot of amazing, amazing candidates, and Chloe consistently came back with the clearest vision and the most original ideas and understanding of what a Vogue in - well, I don't think we can talk about five, ten years anymore - in two years is going to look like."

Praising Malle's editorial instincts, Wintour added, "She understands a newsroom. She understands immediacy. She understands culture. She understands completely that fashion doesn't exist in a vacuum, that it's a result of many different forces-whether it's something that might be happening in music, or a film, or politically - and wants to put it into a kind of context. Plus, she has a great sense of humor.

"The story that she thought of, called “Dogue” - I mean, it went through the roof with our numbers. It was so much fun just to look at all those crazy dogs dressed up with earrings and beautiful collars. Celebrities from all over the world were sending their dogs. She has a really good balance about what works."

Chloe Malle, a Brown University graduate, has also worked with the New York Observer, The New York Times, Marie Claire, The Wall Street Journal, and Architectural Digest. With her extensive experience in the fashion industry, Malle may be a new editorial head at US Vogue, but her long-standing connection with the magazine gives her a deep understanding of its readers - a quality Anna Wintour believes will guide her success in the role.