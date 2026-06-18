Viral Video: Malaika Arora, 50, Serves Timeless Glam In A Monochrome Look

Malaika Arora always manages to redefine ageless style with her chic and effortlessly glamorous outfit choices. Whether it is a red carpet appearance or a casual day out in the city, the actress never fails to leave fans starstruck. She proved it yet again with her latest appearance at an award show.

The actress was spotted in a chic black-and-white ensemble at the BT Headliners Awards and Party in Mumbai. The dramatic flair of the blouse, combined with the shimmery skirt, helped her stand out from the crowd.

The actress was seen wearing a voluminous, crisp white full-sleeved blouse with a deep plunging neckline. The shirt featured oversized sleeves and a giant lapel collar that transformed into a bow-like detail at the waist.

She paired the structured yet dramatic blouse with a wide black belt, cinching the waist for a more defined silhouette. The diva also wore a floor-length black sequinned skirt embellished with shimmering details, adding a hint of sparkle to the otherwise monochrome look.

For her makeup, Malaika opted for a flawless, dewy base with defined eyebrows and subtle eye make-up. She completed the look with a peachy blush and nude lips, adding a touch of freshness to the overall appearance. The actress styled her hair in a sleek high bun, creating a polished and elegant finish.

To elevate the look further, her face-framing bangs were left loose at the front.

The actress has proved time and again that she can effortlessly transition between bold, contemporary Western outfits and elegant ethnic wear, and her latest Instagram post is proof of that. Malaika recently shared a video of herself in a bright yellow saree.

In the video, she was seen wearing a chiffon saree, paired with a deep sweetheart-neck blouse. The blouse featured short sleeves and intricate thread and crystal work throughout, exuding a regal and glamorous aesthetic.

She accessorised the look with a matching Kundan choker and a stack of bangles, perfectly complementing the ensemble.



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