Malaika Arora Brought Sunshine To The City In Her Yellow Gauri & Nainika Bejewelled Bralette And Skirt

Malaika Arora was a walking ray of sunshine in her yellow Gauri & Nainika OOTD

Malaika Arora's fashion game is a complete winner time and again and she has proven that yet again. This time around, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star dazzled onlookers as she strutted out in the city to attend an awards event in a bright yellow avatar that added all the sunshine that the internet needed. Malaika shared a reel on her Instagram handle that took her fans and followers through the behind-the-scenes footage of her "get ready with me" moments for the event. She aptly captioned her post, "Golden vibes, natural highs Behind the scenes in a yellow dream!" along with a flower and sparkles emoji.

Maliaka was a total stunner wearing a voluminous box pleated skirt featuring a floor-grazing length along with a matching cropped bralette top that featured a zip closure, thick shoulder straps and white gem stones embroidered in a floral pattern. The ensemble that was a total showstopper was from the shelves of the designer duo Gauri & Nainika, which gave us major fairy tale vibes.

For her accessories of the day, celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma gave Malaika a white pearl choker necklace from Isharya Jewels that featured an emerald drop pendant and a pair of matching cocktail emerald stud earrings.

On the hair and makeup front, Malaika's hair was styled in centre-parted waves. Makeup artist Eleni Chatzinikolidou added the perfect strokes of nude glam that worked wonders for Malaika. Malaika's face was beaming and had an overall bronzed effect. This was teamed with defined brows, a wash of brown eyeshadow on the lids, lots of mascara, a hint of blush on the cheeks for a healthy flush of colour and a nude-brown lip colour to tie the look together to perfection.

Malaika Arora took our breath away as she stepped out in her gorgeous yellow Gauri & Nainika floor-grazing maxi skirt, a jewel embellished bralette teamed with emerald and pearls.

