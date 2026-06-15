Viral Video: Indian House Help's 'Solo' Thailand Trip Leaves Internet In A "Moment Of Aww"

A domestic worker documented her solo trip in Thailand and won hearts on social media. Reshma, who works for popular digital creator Anish Bhagat, travelled to Thailand with him. “A domestic worker has come outside India for the first time,” she said in a video that captured many of her first-time experiences.

She boarded a flight with Anish. Once they reached Thailand, he asked her to spend a day entirely on her own. “I am just a house help; I don't know anyone here, neither do I understand their language, nor do I know how to read,” she said, adding, “But I know how to cook. So, I have made puranpoli that will help me make friends.”

How House Help Reshma Explored Thailand Alone

In the clip, Reshma was seen venturing out to explore Thailand on her own while wearing her favourite saree. She carried a tiffin box filled with puranpoli to make new friends in the country. In her first-ever vlog, Reshma shared that Anish had asked her to do things she was interested in, but she said, “I have never thought about what my interest is. I never got time for that.”

She then arrived at a beautiful temple in Bangkok and made her first friend, a German man, by offering him some puranpoli. “I was very scared. I have never gone out without a man,” she said.

Reshma later visited a 7-Eleven, where she met a female influencer named Popo, who invited her to lunch at her home. The two chatted on their way and enjoyed a meal together. She mentioned, “Don't know why we women often forget about ourselves due to responsibilities.”

She ended the day by reading a book, just like in the movies, and enjoying a bowl of mango sticky rice. Reflecting on the experience, she said to herself, “Reshma, I am proud of you.”

Heartwarming Social Media Reactions

Soon, her vlog began receiving love from social media users, with one person saying, “This is so beautiful.”

“I had this moment of awww and water in my eyes when you opened your hair in the car didi.. I hope you have tons of fun and discover a new you in this trip.. sending you so much love,” another person said.

A person commented, “Most wholesome travel vlog ever.”

“This is VERY sweet and the only kind of vlog I like,” mentioned someone else.

A fifth noted, "The way she Opened her hair in the car... a free butterfly indeed."

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