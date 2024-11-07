Nayanthara's Beauty Game Is Only Complete With Her Signature Black Smokey Eye Makeup

Nayanthara is an expert both, in the fashion field and the beauty sector. Her glam picks are always on-fleek; be it for a party or travel. Nayanthara's makeup prowess often serves pure goals and we actively take notes from the superstar herself. In her latest Instagram entry, the actress wowed us with her sheer beauty game. Although the pictures were in a monochrome colour palette, her flawless radiance was unmissable. She added drama to her big and beautiful eyes with an intense stroke of kajal, a dash of classic eyeliner and mascara-coated curled-up lashes. The smokey-smudged effect on the eyelids and near the edges, smudging inwards gave her face a bold spin and we loved it. Filled-in thick brows completed her makeup game. Nayanthara sealed her avatar with curly open tresses cascading in length, adding an oomph factor to her overall appearance. A buttoned shirt and black pants offered a casual-chic vibe.

Nayanthara loves to go for the smokey eye makeover. Previously, she captivated fans by presenting her glam for the day. It comprised a dewy base that enhanced her allure. Shimmery details on the cheeks made us believe that she applied a few drops of highlighter as well. Her makeup artist opted for a thick kajal lining under the eyes, along with a smudged shadow on the edges of her lids. The bushy brows were indeed a game changer. Nayanthara seemed to wear nude lipstick. She kept her side-parted wavy hair open and made our hearts skip a beat. Nayanthara complemented her look with an all-black ensemble.

Before that, Nayanthara opted for another smokey eye glam during one of her vacations. Sharing a couple of photos on her Instagram, she displayed her dewy luminosity, but this time, the actress also dabbed blush on her cheeks. She kept the rest of the makeup minimal and opted for kajal coupled with a muted smokey eye effect. Nude lipstick and defined brows framed her face oh-so-wonderfully. Nayanthara kept her tresses straight and loose allowing the wind to play with her hair. A black top and matching skirt were all that she needed to look just perfect.

Nayanthara is a true-blue makeup maverick. Any doubts?

