Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Got Rid Of Her Breast Implants (And Where They Might Be Now)

Fashion designer and television personality Victoria Beckham is being candid about her breast implants and why she got them removed.

The former Spice Girl, who underwent breast enhancement surgery back in the 1990s, said the idea of getting implants was deeply connected to her self worth.

In the 1990s, Victoria Beckham was a pop star and a proud WAG of football icon David Beckham.

In a new interview with The Sun, she said she decided to remove her breast implants after she came in close contact with fellow designer Roland Mouret, adding she doesn't know where "those boobs" might be today.

"It was definitely working with Roland that did it. He's so great and I wouldn't have a career if it wasn't for him. It came from a need to be taken more seriously and me not knowing who I was. And so I think it was Roland that encouraged me to just be me -- not feel I had to be that person. To just tone it down. And I think the nice thing about it is, then, I could just show myself through my collections," Victoria Beckham said.

"I don't know where those boobs went, but they went. (They are possibly) Bobbing around in the Mediterranean sea," she quipped.

The former singer, fondly called Posh Spice by fans, also spoke about her fashion choices after the girl group ceased to be a unit by the end of 2000.

"I mean, yes, I was a Wag. And a proud one. I think that I've spent such a long time after the Spice Girls searching for my purpose and I didn't know what it was, so I suppose that's why I dressed in that way. There were a lot of hair extensions, tight tops and fake tan, although I still do fake tan," she revealed.

Previously, Victoria Beckham closely guarded the details of the surgery. She once even denied that she had gone under the knife.

But in a letter to her 18-year-old self published in British Vogue in 2017, she wrote: "I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it - stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got".

Victoria Beckham, a three-part docuseries on Victoria Beckham's life and career, recently premiered on Netflix.

