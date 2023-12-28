Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Christmas 2023 Postcard Is Complete In White Casuals With A Kiss

Vicky-Katrina's Christmas 2023 Postcard Is Complete In White Casuals

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have given adorable couple moments to their fans and followers for quite some time now. Their chic fashion and effortless style have always complemented each other giving couple fashion inspiration to many. This Christmas 2023, the power couple kept it casual in white as they celebrated the festival of love and togetherness. Vicky wore a full-sleeved pullover with a Santa hat and kissed his wife Katrina on the cheek. Katrina wore a short-sleeved V-neck t-shirt with a small Santa hat headband. She kept her tresses loose and opted for minimal makeup with a radiant glow. They indeed looked adorable. Vicky even captioned the picture, "Christmas is when you are here"

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Show Their Love, Support And Style Matching In Black

It's as though Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif love twinning their outfits. For the Diwali 2023 celebrations, Katrina and Vicky matched their ethnic style in white outfits. Katrina's floral saree featured beautiful vibrant prints in shades of red, green, yellow, and more on the base of white as she teamed it with a white sleeveless blouse. She kept her makeup minimal with a dash of kohl in the eyes, a bindi, and wore no accessories. Vicky wore an all-white chikankari kurta set to match his wife. The couple looked stylish and exuded festive charm.

Also Read: In Blue And White, Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Are Serving The Best Of Breezy Monsoon Couple Style

While on a holiday in the Maldives, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were twinning and winning in white outfits. White Katrina donned a short-sleeved white mini dress, Vicky wore a full-sleeved button-down shirt with a pair of shorts as they took a romantic boat ride with the backdrop of the ocean. Katrina's vacation style included a no-makeup look and open hair strands.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's couple fashion has top spots in our fashion files, what about yours?

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's Maldives Beach Style Is Sunshine Chic In A ₹57K Yellow Zimmermann Dress