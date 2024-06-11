Vaani Kapoor's Tuesday Abs At The Gym Are A Total Waist Of Time

Vaani Kapoor doesn't break a sweat at the gym

Vaani Kapoor is one of the best fitness enthusiasts in B-town. The actress frequently shares her workout diaries with her social media followers, keeping them inspired. On Monday, the star uploaded a video featuring her time in the gym. In the first clip, Vaani is seen doing tricep bench dips. With her hands placed on the bench and her body moving up and down, she completes 9 repetitions like a pro before standing up. Next, Vaani showcases her strength with alternate side bench jumps. Oh boy, her speed while doing this exercise is truly commendable. We then see Vaani performing side dumbbell crunches on an inclined bench. The dedication in her eyes is capable of motivating anyone for life. In the last slide, Vaani shared a relatable moment. After all those rigorous exercises, the actress is lying on her stomach on a mat. “In the end.. it does Matter,” Vaani wrote in the caption.

Now, let us take a moment to share the benefits of all these exercises. Tricep bench dip is an excellent exercise to increase strength and muscle definition in the triceps. Moreover, you don't need any specialised equipment for the exercise. By simply using a chair or a study bench, you can give it a try and feel the difference.

Alternate side bench jumps are a high-intensity exercise. Including this exercise in your workout will increase your heart rate rapidly, improve your cardiovascular endurance, and boost your stamina. Other than that, it is one of the best workouts to burn calories and lose weight. Alternate-side bench jumps target the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and glutes and help to tone these muscle groups for better lower body strength.

Side dumbbell crunches on an inclined bench help to strengthen the sides of your abdomen. The exercise allows for a greater range of motion compared to flat crunches.

So, if you want to achieve an enviable physique, take a leaf from Vaani Kapoor's workout session and include all these exercises in your routine.

