Usher's Tweed Jacket With Pearl Necklaces And A Mini Chanel Bag Pendant Has Got All Of Our Attention

Usher chooses a bling look

A popular singer, dancer, actor, and performer; Usher has many titles to his name. But one of them; our current favourite, is that he is a style icon with great taste in fashion. We are not just saying so but now, we also have proof. For Paris Fashion Week, the star dressed in a Chanel outfit and stole the limelight while doing so. He wore a tweed blazer in black with contrasting white checks and silver sequins. Beneath the blazer, he opted for a white shirt and teamed the look with a pair of black trousers. Don't miss the chunky gold jewellery and pearl necklaces which the icon wore with his suit. A pair of black trendy sunglasses and all-black shoes were the add-ons to his look. The designer Chanel monogram brooch and a mini Chanel bag pendant on his neck was an absolute chic touch to his already stylish outfit.

Usher's all-denim look from Valentino was dapper and trendy. The singer wore a white shirt with a full-sleeved denim trench coat in classic blue and complemented it with a pair of denim wide-leg pants in the same shade of blue. A black tie, a pair of black sunglasses, and black shoes were the accessories Usher used to elevate his look. Don't you agree that he has style, charm, and charisma?

Usher also loves to experiment with his wardrobe. Dressed in a bright shade of orange, from head to toe, the singer opted for fashion label Marni. He made quite a stellar style statement. The outfit included an orange full-sleeved shirt, a blazer in contrasting black polka dots, and a pair of matching pants. For accessories, he wore orange gloves, chunky necklaces, black sunglasses, and a pair of orange sneakers.

Usher is a global style icon, hence proven.

