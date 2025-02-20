Uorfi Javed's Take On <i>Lehenga</i> Looks Chic With A <i>Bandhgala</i> Jacket

Give Uorfi Javed any silhouette and she will turn it into magic

Trust her to make any style look fabulously fashionable and her latest collaboration with designer duo Rimple and Harpreet is proof enough.

After serving quintessential bridal goals in a heavy-duty pink lehenga, Uorfi is now giving a chic spin to regal style with her recent look. She turned to a stunning lehenga that came with the designer's signature gota and marodi work. Paired with a sequin-encrusted bustier, her look was all things glam.

She ditched the ideal layering way and instead used a men's bandhgala jacket to style the look. However, it was her statement zardozi-embroidered topi that truly stole the show. She went all out as she paired the look with beautiful, statement traditional jewels. A choker necklace and a long necklace paired with stud earrings were indeed a fitting choice.

She nailed the beauty sphere too with a beautiful nude glam that featured a glowy base teamed with creamy nude lips, contoured cheeks and wispy lashes.

Uorfi Javed and her chic style streak is only meant to impress