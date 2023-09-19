Uorfi Javed Is Wearing A Red Sharara Suit And Embellished Gold Spectacles. No, There's No Catch

Uorfi Javed makes a stylish statement

Read any report on Uorfi Javed and it's bound to be about her outrageous sense of style. Like when she strutted around the city of Mumbai wearing a dress made out of shirts or the time she fashioned plastic bags into a fish tank bralette with live swimmers. Her latest outfit is quite the opposite. No, there's no bizarre garment or absurd item of clothing to be seen here. It's actually Uorfi Javed in her most modest look yet. The celebrity personality was spotted in Mumbai visiting Siddhivinayak temple with fellow reality TV star Pratik Sehajpal. While he wore a striped kurta with a ripped pair of blue jeans, she was every bit a traditional beauty.

Uorfi wore a red sharara suit with wide-legged trousers and a dupatta draped over her shoulder. It featured gold embroidery and decorative borders, which lent the outfit a resplendent look. Now this being Ms. Javed, it couldn't an outfit without a statement included. So for accessories, she chose a pair of embellished gold spectacles with ornate detailing around the frames and pearl drops as well. The decorative frames matched the gold tones of Uorfi's outfit and gave the otherwise traditional ethnic outfit a magnificently dramatic twist.

With it, she wore a pair of platform gold heels along with a glossy makeup look and her hair slicked into a tight bun. It's refreshing to see Uorfi don an outfit that's out of the ordinary for her usual unconventional style. The addition of the spectacles however, adds the typically unexpected Uorfi touch to it.

Uorfi Javed turned heads with her look once again, just not in the way you'd expect it.

