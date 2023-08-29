'Unfiltered Untouched Unbelievable' Sayani Gupta's Australian Beach Day Is Setting Travel Goals For All

Sayani Guptas beach day in Australia

Sayani Gupta has been soaking up sun, sand and sea in the Great Australian outdoors this past month and she has been giving timely updates from her exciting travel diary to her social media followers and fans. Ever since she crossed the equator and traveled to the wonders down under, Sayani has allowed her fans live her Australian vacation vicariously through her. The actresses latest entry was of a beach day complete with turquoise waters, clear sunny skies, and of course, lot of chic fashion. The actress picked a pastel pink two-piece swimsuit with a strappy boxed neck top and a low-waist bottom. She completed her beach look with a pair of trendy white sunglasses and chunky jewellery including a choker necklace and a bracelet. So where was this enviable beach day realised, you ask? Australia's Heart Reef in The Whitsundays which is popular for a wide range of experiences for every kind of traveller. From adventure-packed and thrilling rides to camping at the National Parks, nestled in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef, the Whitsundays are known to have something fun for everyone

If this beach day didn't excited the travel bug in her fans, Sayani Gupta's helicopter ride surely must have. The actress wore a checkered midi dress in shades of green with a mustard trench coat and a pair of white sneakers. But it wasn't the just her style that brought all the attention, it was the video she posted of herself jumping in excitement in front of the helicopter set against the warm backdrop of the sky. The caption read, "The most exhilarating first day in @australia that only paved the way for the rest of the trip! Couldn't have dreamt of a better time! So so grateful! #seeaustralia @sydneyhelitours @sydney Wearing my fav brand @ilovepero"

Even when the actress was not exploring the country, she kept it fashionable with her style meter running high. Her posts in an uber chic co-ord set from within her Airbnb were classy. She chose a muted colour palette for her co-ord sets with sneakers.

Sayani Gupta's vacation roundup is incomplete without a lip-smacking culinary experience and the one we've picked is of when the actress mealed at a top-notch restaurant where she ate beautifully plated courses. She described the plates as "miniature paintings" and we can see exactly what she means. Sunda Melbourne is a modern Australian restaurant where the flavours of Southeast Asia meet native Australia. Sayani's gastronomical experiences and suggestions are worthy of note.

Visiting Lune Croissanterie was also on Sayani Gupta's bucket list. The actress visited the nearby outlet and tried a variety of croissants like the pain au chocolat, vegemite cheese, yuzu cream, and raisins.

Sayani Gupta's daily adventures and chronicles did not keep her from keeping it fashionably on point. She picked a green pullover with a pair of green metallic pants and completed the look with a suede trench coat. A layered necklace, hoop earrings, and a sleek bun with glossy black boots accompanied her look.

An adorable experience that Sayani shared with her fans was when she posted a video with a koala. She captioned the post, "The best-smelling baby I've ever held! KoalaTherapy is recommended for all mortals!@smritikiran @visitbrisbane @queensland @australia #seeaustralia #thisisqueensland #visitbrisbane #brisbaneanyday"

Sayani's Australian holiday began on a high adventure note for sure. The actress engaged in multiple activities from swimming in clear waters to hiking at sunset. Fans would be surely amazed at the beauty of Australia and Sayani's enthusiasm to cover it all in a short period

Sayani's chic excursion to see the Great Barrier Reef in Australia included a gorgeous backless white gown, a plush yacht ride, and a magnificent view of the Pacific Ocean.

Sayani Gupta also headed to watch the Fifa Women's World Cup in Sydney.

It all began with a photo of Sayani Gupta at the airport, packed for a new holiday leaving her fans anticipating the new travel destination.

We already have a travel itinerary ready for when we visit Australia, all thanks to Sayani Gupta.

