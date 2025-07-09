Easy Online Visa, Direct Flights: How Australia Got 4.5 Lakh Indian Tourists In 2024

Australia has become a popular destination for Indian tourists. From the natural wonders like the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru to its iconic architecture like the Sydney Opera House to its diverse wildlife, Australia has always been a favourite among Indians. However, the number of Indian travellers has only soared this year.

Nearly 450,000 Indian travellers visited Australia in the year ending March 2025, marking a 9.4% increase from the previous year, Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India & Gulf for Tourism Australia, told Business Standard.

Reports suggest that roughly 4,27,000 Indian visitors travelled to Australia in 2023-24, which was a 12 percent increase from 2022-23.

Kashikar says that several reasons are driving the rise, including streamlined visa processing, improved flight connectivity, and diverse tourism tailored to Indian preferences.

Reasons Behind The Surge In Indian Tourists In Australia

Simplified Visa Process

One of the key enablers behind the surge is the fully digitised visa process, which stands out compared to countries like the US, UK, or the Schengen countries. The visa process is 100 percent online, Kashikar said, with no need for physical passport submission, biometrics, or in-person interviews that usually turns out to be a hassle for some tourists.

Increased Flight Connectivity

Air connectivity is another reason behind the surge. Kashikar highlighted that flights from India and Australia have risen from 8 per week pre-pandemic to 27 now. Many Indians have moved to Australia, and the number of students has also increased in Australia.

Growing Indian Diaspora

Tourist visas are valid for up to three years, and business visas for five. High-quality applications are typically processed in around two weeks, making it ideal for Indian travellers who often book trips closer to the travel date, said Kashikar.

Appealing Destinations

Australia is also seeing the growing interest of Indian travellers beyond traditional destinations like Sydney, Melbourne, and the Gold Coast.

Indian travellers are now exploring lesser-known gems such as Tasmania, Kangaroo Island, South Australia, and the Northern Territory, as part of Australia's Signature Experiences program, which promotes luxury stays, cultural journeys, and wildlife adventures.

INR-AUD Exchange Rate

"Contrary to perception, the Australian dollar has remained stable - about Rs 55 to 56 - unlike the US dollar," Kashikar told Business Standard. While Australia is often perceived as a premium destination, partnerships with online travel agencies (OTAs) like MakeMyTrip help cater to value-conscious travellers through tactical campaigns and deals, he added.

How Can Indians Get An Australian Visa?

You have to create an ImmiAccount on the official website: https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au.

Select the type of visa - for tourism, visiting family/friends, or short-term business visits.

Fill out the online visa application form with personal details, purpose of visit, and travel plans.

Upload required documents, including a scanned passport copy, passport-sized photo, travel history, employment or business proof, bank statements, invitation letter (if visiting family or friends), and any documents supporting ties to India. You don't need to submit your passport physically, visit an embassy, or provide biometrics.

The next step is to pay the visa fee of about AUD 200 (Rs 11,202.69).

Processing time should take somewhere between 2 weeks and 6 months, so it is best to apply 6 months in advance.

Once approved, you will receive a visa grant notification via email. You can then print or save it.

The tourist visa is valid for up to 3 years with multiple entries, and you can usually stay up to 12 months. The best time to visit Australia for Indians is between April and June, and October and December.

