Understanding What Hormonal Replacement Therapy Is, Which Former Indian Cricketer Sanjay Bangar's Child Anaya Underwent

Sanjay Bangar, former Indian cricketer and coach's child, who was formerly his son named Aryan Bangar, has come out as transwoman post a hormonal replacement therapy and gender reaffirming surgery. She now goes by the name Anaya Bangar. The young 23-year-old athlete and cricketer followed in her father's footsteps and his love for the gentlemen's sport, but has been facing significant hurdles in pursuing her career further as a transwoman.

The tug of war between following her passion for cricket and embracing her identity has been challenging for Anaya. Recently, Anaya shared a reel on her Instagram handle, sharing the changes and struggles she has been undergoing over the past eleven months of hormonal transformation therapy along with the caption, "Losing strength but gaining happiness. Body changing, dysphoria easing... still a long way to go, but each step feels more like me." She brought to the fore effects such as reduced dysphoria, muscle strength or loss, body changes, happiness and more in the reel on her social media.

What Is Hormonal Replacement Therapy?

Hormonal replacement therapy is a treatment that replaces hormones when the body does not produce enough of them. It can be used to treat a variety of conditions such as gender transformation concerns, menopause, thyroid issues, growth hormone problems and more. For the purposes of gender change, it is called as gender-affirming hormone therapy which is a treatment that uses hormones to help transgender or gender nonconforming people to align their secondary gender characteristics with their gender identity. There is feminizing and masculinizing hormone therapy based on whether the goal is to masculinize or feminize. In the case for Anaya, formerly Aryan, the feminizing hormone replacement therapy has been used which is used to develop feminine characteristics such as breast tissue, decreased muscle mass, and a reduction in facial and body hair. The therapy involves usage of estrogen and antiandrogens and can be used alone or in combination with other gender affirming treatments. Hormonal replacement therapy is a deeply personal process and it is pivotal to work with a healthcare provider for the same to make sure that it is medically safe and helps one reach their goals. Sanjay Bangar's child Anaya has broken new ground by stepping into the shoes of a transwoman and is set to inspire through her courageous moves.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

