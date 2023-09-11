UK First Lady Akshata Murty's Maxi Skirt Got A Second Outing At G20. Here's Where She Wore It First

Akshata Murty in Delhi

The G20 Summit in New Delhi, the first one to be held in India, saw international dignitaries from all over the world in attendance. That included UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty, the first lady of the UK. The Delhi trip saw Rishi stay true to crisp suits and coloured ties but it's where Akshata experimented. Showcasing her style chops in the most elegant and culturally thoughtful manner, UK's first lady wore a line-up of ethnic wear and chic dresses in New Delhi. However, it was her very first outfit that caught the eye. On landing in India, Akshata wore an Indian fusion outfit of a crisp white collared shirt, cuffed below her elbow. She paired it with a brown flared maxi skirt with prints in blue, green and pink, which came with a narrow blue border. She styled it with tan boots and wore her brunette locks centre-parted and down her shoulders.

It was a delightfully fresh fusion fashion moment, no doubt. It also wasn't the first time that Akshata wore that very brightly patterned brown skirt. Earlier this summer in April 2023, she was in attendance when her mother Sudha Murty received the Padma Bhushan award for her contribution in social work from the President of India. At the ceremony, Akshata was pictured with her family wearing the very same printed skirt, an ode to her sustainable fashion image. This time however, she chose a blue tunic on top which featured a micro-dotted print.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@akshatamurty_official

In the past, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has shown us repeatedly how to re-wear a stylish garment many times over.

With the likes of Kate and now Akshata as inspiration, there's no excuse to avoid wearing that shirt or skirt many times over, in the most chic way possible.

