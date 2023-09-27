Trends Fade But Traditional Is Forever As Khushi Kapoor Stuns In A Silk Purple And Gold Anita Dongre Saree

Khushi's Purple Saree Is The Perfect Starter For The Festive Season

Even before her Bollywood debut, Khushi Kapoor is the talk of B-town for her effortless style and uber-stylish dressing. The soon-to-be actress will be making her debut with The Archies which is scheduled to release in December 2023. Much before the release, she is winning hearts and gaining fans. Recently, what grabbed our attention was her fashion choice when it came to festive dressing. Donning a peppy purple saree from Anita Dongre's label, Khushi looked elegant and graceful. The festive drape in a majestic purple colour featured delicate golden motifs throughout with golden threadwork over the borders and pallu. In contrast with the saree, Khushi picked a plain short-sleeved blouse in a golden colour. Her accessories included a choker necklace and pair of stud earrings. Kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, shimmery eyelids, rosy cheek tint, and blush pink lip colour completed Khushi's glam look.

It is not the first time that Khushi Kapoor has grabbed eyeballs with her ethnic looks. Just recently, the diva wore a stunning drape from Ritika Mirchandani. The ice blue drape had fine lacework in white throughout which added to the exclusivity of the look. She added a modern twist to the look with a sleeveless blouse in the same colour palette. Open tresses, minimal nude makeup and a radiant glow were the perfect additions to Khushi's ethnic look.

Khushi Kapoor's blush pink Arpita Mehta saree has a special place in our hearts. The elegant and modern pre-draped saree featured shimmery gold sequins on the base of blush pink. It featured beadwork over the golden patti borders. For the blouse, Khushi picked a sleeveless embellished blouse with heavy mirror work. Her accessories included a choker necklace, a pair of stud earrings, a stack of studded bangles and a potli bag.

Have you bookmarked all your favourite sarees from Khushi Kapoor's wardrobe for the upcoming festivities?

